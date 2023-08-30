Meta Avatars take their first step: Beta users get virtual legs

The new Leg IK for Meta is a good start. They kept their opinion that you should only see them as a third person view



The lack of crouching is probably the most glaring issue of it so far. But progress pic.twitter.com/0s5jmIvuvW — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) August 29, 2023





Currently, if you're a beta user, your legs won't be visible unless you check them out in a virtual mirror. And, it seems that the avatar won't mimic crouching movements when you do so, which is understandable, as there isn't a way to track leg movement in today's consumer VR systems.Although many VR apps and games made by other companies already let you have virtual legs, none of the VR systems you can buy right now come with the ability to track your legs, so the virtual legs don't move exactly like your real legs when you look down.Even though Quest headsets can track your hand movements and let you use your hands instead of controllers, they don't do the same for your leg and foot movements, at least for now.Back in October of last year, Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Meta was working on the idea of adding legs. Up to now, users have mentioned they've got legs only in Horizon Home, that place where you land when you start up your headset. However, things might change as we get closer to the Meta Connect 2023 event.