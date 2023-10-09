Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

The Lynx-R1 has officialized the price increase: from $850 to $1300

All of the best VR headsets on the market, and even prime-time candidates like the Vision Pro, have something in common: they make sure to offer some entertainment-focused utilities, because otherwise, what would basic users do with them anyway?

To be frank, it’s why one of the most successful VR headsets right now is the Quest 2: it’s affordable and it has loads of entertainment applications. This is also why the Quest 3 — which launches October 10, by the way — is expected to follow in its footsteps.

But what about really promising headsets like the Lynx-R1? It’s not everyday that we get to talk about crowdfunded XR headsets, let alone ones that actually sound very convincing on paper.

Well, regardless of what we may think, here’s the fact: the switch to enterprise is final for the Lynx, and it comes with a price increase too.

It wasn’t that far back when we shared with you that the expected Lynx-R1 had finally started shipping units. That being said, we touched upon another fact in that story: the drastic shift of target demographics from consumers to enterprise clients.

In the same story, we briefly mentioned that a price increase was indeed on the horizon, so it wasn’t like the team was trying to hide it. The good news is that instead of the expected price jump to $1,400, the final one is positioned at $1,300.

Yay?

But, still, here’s the thing. Apple hasn’t gone back on its choice to sell the Vision Pro at $3,500, while Meta is offering its slightly outdated Quest Pro for $1,500. And for its $1,300, the Lynx is still a solid bargain.

Despite some shortcomings, typical for the crowdfunding scene, like the first units that have reached their owners actually having technical issues, but those are certainly fixable.

So, final question: how easy will it be to actually get a Lynx-R1? Because if some of you actually want to, we kind of understand why. And if “enterprise oriented” doesn’t mean “selling solely in bulk to corporations”, then the deal may still be on the table.
