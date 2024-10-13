Gurman: Apple's Vision Pro team plays catch up with Meta, will release lower-end headset and more
Mark Gurman, the renowned Apple insider and Bloomberg reporter, has revealed that Apple's Vision Pro team is diligently working on new devices to compete with Meta. These include a lower-end headset, smart glasses, and AirPods with cameras.
The original Vision Pro, Apple's initial foray into the mixed-reality headset market, has faced criticism for its high price of $3,500, its weight, and its tendency to overheat. These factors position it as a niche product, especially compared to Meta's offerings like the Ray-Ban smart glasses, which are lighter, cheaper, and have gained popularity. Meta's recent prototype for augmented reality spectacles further underscores the competitive landscape.
Despite a solid revenue base of nearly $400 billion annually, Apple cannot solely rely on its past successes, Gurman asserts. The company needs to accelerate its innovation cycle to maintain its position in the evolving tech landscape.
I believe that a lower-priced Vision Pro model would be more appealing to a wider audience, but potential compromises in features and performance need to be considered. The prospect of Apple smart glasses and camera-equipped AirPods is intriguing, but their success will depend on factors like pricing, functionality, and user experience. As consumers, we hope that this competition between Apple and Meta will lead to more innovative and accessible tech products for everyone.
The lower-end headset is expected to launch as early as next year, with a price tag of around $2,000. This model will likely feature cheaper materials and a less powerful processor compared to the original Vision Pro, and it may also lack the EyeSight feature. Despite these compromises, Apple aims to double the sales of the Vision Pro with this more affordable model.
Gurman also reports that the Vision Pro team is considering launching smart glasses similar to Meta Ray-Bans and AirPods equipped with cameras by 2027. This strategy seeks to leverage the visual intelligence technology developed for the Vision Pro, which allows devices to scan and interpret the surrounding environment. Users will also get a taste of this technology with the upcoming visual intelligence feature on the iPhone 16.
Meta Ray-Bans | Image credit — Meta
According to Gurman, Apple's challenge lies in its slower pace of bringing new technologies to market. The company is striving to keep up with Meta's innovations, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence. This lag is a concern for Apple, which has traditionally been a leader in technological advancements.
