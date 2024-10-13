Gurman: Apple's Vision Pro team plays catch up with Meta, will release lower-end headset and more

Vision Pro

The original, Apple's initial foray into the mixed-reality headset market, has faced criticism for its high price of $3,500, its weight, and its tendency to overheat. These factors position it as a niche product, especially compared to Meta's offerings like the Ray-Ban smart glasses, which are lighter, cheaper, and have gained popularity. Meta's recent prototype for augmented reality spectacles further underscores the competitive landscape.According to Gurman, Apple's challenge lies in its slower pace of bringing new technologies to market. The company is striving to keep up with Meta's innovations, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence. This lag is a concern for Apple, which has traditionally been a leader in technological advancements.Despite a solid revenue base of nearly $400 billion annually, Apple cannot solely rely on its past successes, Gurman asserts. The company needs to accelerate its innovation cycle to maintain its position in the evolving tech landscape.I believe that a lower-pricedmodel would be more appealing to a wider audience, but potential compromises in features and performance need to be considered. The prospect of Apple smart glasses and camera-equipped AirPods is intriguing, but their success will depend on factors like pricing, functionality, and user experience. As consumers, we hope that this competition between Apple and Meta will lead to more innovative and accessible tech products for everyone.