Glassbreakers, a virtual reality MOBA, is now available on Steam Early Access for free
I’m calling it a checklist, but you can call it whatever you want. It’s what types of content you absolutely need when you first get a new system. And all of the best VR headsets make no exception, because let’s be honest: if you just have one thing, you’ll get bored pretty quickly.
After all, this isn’t the 1980s anymore!
But that last bit? That’s the challenging part! Now, some platforms offer tons of free games that you can try, but in the case of VR, a demo is the best that you can get in most cases. Which is why I think that it’s awesome that Glassbreakers is finally becoming available on PC-VR!
So, what’s Glassbreakers? A MOBA! Great. Now, let’s explain what that is, just in case you haven’t sunk about a hundred hours into League of Legends this month. Well, I guess I sort of just explained it, but let me clarify this part too: where LoL is action-based, Glassbreakers is more strategic, while still being in real time.
The game has had a very warm reception over on the Meta Quest’s Lab and it’s great to see that developer Polyarc is now moving on to release its game on Steam too. After all, you can’t have the “massively online” part of MOBA come true if the game isn’t available on as many systems as possible.
Also, just in case you were wondering where this name may be familiar from: Glassbreakers is part of the Moss series of games. Neat!
I’ve got a specific approach when dealing with this sort of a situation. Basically, you get one story-driven type of game — something that you can get immersed in, then you get something arcade-y that you can play on and off and then, something free to try out.
Unlike its other counterparts though, Glassbreakers is completely free to try so it also fulfills what I set out to achieve at the start of this article: providing you with an idea of at least one free VR game to try as soon as you get a new headset. Or, better yet: right now, as long as you have a PC VR compatible unit!
