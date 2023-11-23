Dungeons of Eternity will get tons of new content in 2024, so grab it while it's still on sale!
Quick! Name one key characteristic of VR that sets it apart from any other gaming platform on today’s market! Did you say immersion? Because if you did, you named one of the top qualities that each member of the best VR headset list possesses, like the Quest 3 for example.
I’m not going to pretend like reality isn’t awesome. Sure, we don’t feel it always, but if we take the time to notice the magic, the world is great. But sometimes, you just want to go and be a wizard in a magical land and slay some dragons, man. And that’s fine.
Because the devs just revealed this huge roadmap of upcoming content for 2024, and I‘m stocked!
So, hold your horses. What’s Dungeons of Eternity and why should you care? It’s a dungeon-delving RPG, built especially for VR, where you can use a ton of weapons and spells to crawl through dungeons and gain loot! Best part? You can do this in a party or solo!
Provide a heap of new reasons to dive back into the game! And as you can see from the roadmap above, the team has big plans for the game. We’re not just talking about new weapons and monsters here, but completely new modes and even a DLC pack!
While most of the planned content is evenly spread out through 2024, dungeoneers can still look forward to some neat surprises for this year’s holiday season. Namely:
And that last bit is especially considerate, given that it’s the season to be jolly. It’s little things like this that show that these developers care about their community.
If you’ve ever wanted to pick up Dungeons of Eternity: it’s available right now on the Meta Quest Store for $29.99. However! We’re in Black Friday season, so if you grab it right now and use code BFCM23, you’ll get a sweet discount on your purchase!
Plus, Meta has a whole suite of Black Friday discounts on VR games and apps, so check those out too.
I’m not going to pretend like reality isn’t awesome. Sure, we don’t feel it always, but if we take the time to notice the magic, the world is great. But sometimes, you just want to go and be a wizard in a magical land and slay some dragons, man. And that’s fine.
That’s what we have RPGs for! And I can sit around and advocate pen-and-paper D&D style games all day, but I’m a techie at heart, so you know that I’d prefer video games in most cases. And I just must share what’s going on with Dungeons of Eternity for VR.
Because the devs just revealed this huge roadmap of upcoming content for 2024, and I‘m stocked!
So, hold your horses. What’s Dungeons of Eternity and why should you care? It’s a dungeon-delving RPG, built especially for VR, where you can use a ton of weapons and spells to crawl through dungeons and gain loot! Best part? You can do this in a party or solo!
This is also one of the more popular VR games with a fantasy-actiony-slashy aesthetic and for good reason: it’s fun and immersive! But even that can get stale after a point, so what can the devs do to prevent that?
Provide a heap of new reasons to dive back into the game! And as you can see from the roadmap above, the team has big plans for the game. We’re not just talking about new weapons and monsters here, but completely new modes and even a DLC pack!
While most of the planned content is evenly spread out through 2024, dungeoneers can still look forward to some neat surprises for this year’s holiday season. Namely:
- A new monster type
- Additional dungeon chambers
- More weapons and cosmetics
- A secret surprise!
And that last bit is especially considerate, given that it’s the season to be jolly. It’s little things like this that show that these developers care about their community.
If you’ve ever wanted to pick up Dungeons of Eternity: it’s available right now on the Meta Quest Store for $29.99. However! We’re in Black Friday season, so if you grab it right now and use code BFCM23, you’ll get a sweet discount on your purchase!
Plus, Meta has a whole suite of Black Friday discounts on VR games and apps, so check those out too.
Things that are NOT allowed: