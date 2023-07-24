Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Amazon!
Creature: a new VR-first publisher, founded by the guy who brought Among Us to VR
Let’s not fool ourselves: unless some of the best AR/VR headsets start being useful in more ways than “just gaming”, the tech won’t go anywhere.

That, however, doesn’t mean that gaming isn’t cool or important. Quite the contrary: if a certain piece of tech is successful, then gaming inevitably becomes a part of its lifecycle. I mean, why else would people keep putting Vice City on Galaxy Watch models?

That being said, we have very, very few dedicated VR developers. In fact, virtual reality fans have to rely on something to blow up and then that someone on that team, who can be heard, goes “hey guys, let’s do a VR mode too”. With the results of said approach being unreliable at best.

So, it’s probably good that Doug North Cook, who helped bring Among Us and numerous other titles to VR, founded “Creature” as a dedicated VR publishing label. Well, technically, it was founded a year ago, but now it’s official, just so we’re clear.
 



Now, of course, Doug isn’t alone in this venture. He took a ton of other industry veterans on board too from Funktronic Labs, Neat Corporation and Thomas Van Bouwel himself. Oh, and Ashley Pinnick is in charge of the studio’s art, so we’re probably in for some funky visuals too.

And that’s great! But what are these wonderful, talented people up to? Well, we don’t know yet. It has been confirmed that they are working on their own mixed-reality title, but the important thing is that they will also be helping other studios release their creations too.

Creature is there to help support artists, designers and developers, who aim to provide something “new”. And by “help”, Cook means providing support in terms of business and development, which is great.

From the way all of that was phrased, it sounds like “Creature” won’t be a gaming-exclusive label, which is great. AR/VR works best when it provides users with the opportunity to experience something unique, so the more of that we have: the better!

