Apple’s arrogance has paved the way for Samsung’s victory in the VR era, here’s what it needs to do
It finally happened: Samsung unveiled its XR headset that it has been working on alongside Google and Qualcomm. The announcement happened simultaneously with Google’s unveiling of Android XR which is a new operating system for XR (Extended Reality) devices. Android XR directly competes with Meta’s Horizon OS which is also available to third parties.
What is the biggest reason the Vision Pro saw poor sales performance? Most tech users and VR enthusiasts will point to the ridiculous price tag of $3,499. Don’t get me wrong, the Vision Pro probably does warrant being that expensive. The problem is that it shouldn’t have.
Former head of Oculus Hugo Barra called the Vision Pro an over-engineered devkit and he was right. In its haste to prove itself and still stay true to its design philosophy Apple stuffed the Vision Pro with tons of redundant tech that drove up the cost. In addition the glass frame and EyeSight (exterior display) are gimmicks that, while unique, only made the headset unnecessarily more expensive.
But the damage has been done. XR is an emerging market where most people use the tech for gaming. When you can get a Meta Quest 3S for $299 you are not going to be shelling out three and a half grand for a headset that does less.
But Samsung’s headset — which looks very familiar — is challenging another product head on: the Apple Vision Pro. And from the way the wind is blowing I think Samsung pretty much has it in the bag. Here’s why.
Apple needed to compromise in an emerging market
Looks cool but not $3,499 cool. | Video credit — Apple
What is the biggest reason the Vision Pro saw poor sales performance? Most tech users and VR enthusiasts will point to the ridiculous price tag of $3,499. Don’t get me wrong, the Vision Pro probably does warrant being that expensive. The problem is that it shouldn’t have.
Former head of Oculus Hugo Barra called the Vision Pro an over-engineered devkit and he was right. In its haste to prove itself and still stay true to its design philosophy Apple stuffed the Vision Pro with tons of redundant tech that drove up the cost. In addition the glass frame and EyeSight (exterior display) are gimmicks that, while unique, only made the headset unnecessarily more expensive.
But perhaps the biggest nail in the coffin for the Vision Pro was the lack of support for today’s best VR games. Apple was so adamant on the Vision Pro being different from the competition that it didn’t even provide any dedicated controllers for it. The company has now gone back on this decision and is partnering with Sony to bring PSVR2 controllers to the Vision Pro.
But the damage has been done. XR is an emerging market where most people use the tech for gaming. When you can get a Meta Quest 3S for $299 you are not going to be shelling out three and a half grand for a headset that does less.
Samsung understands the market so much better
Though I do wish we could have gotten a more original design. | Image credit — Samsung
Samsung has had almost an entire year to study the response to the Vision Pro. As such it’s no surprise that reports from the inside reveal that Samsung is planning to undercut the Vision Pro when it comes to cost.
The company has also had time to see that arrogance and the refusal to admit fault leads nowhere, as if that was something we still needed to learn. Apple didn’t want to admit that the Vision Pro is uncomfortable and so it never made a better head strap for it.
All Samsung has to do is offer more services for less cost alongside better comfort and people will flock to its headset. And it’s doing exactly that.
The company has also had time to see that arrogance and the refusal to admit fault leads nowhere, as if that was something we still needed to learn. Apple didn’t want to admit that the Vision Pro is uncomfortable and so it never made a better head strap for it.
Finally the company let Belkin design a third party strap that is also sold on Apple’s website when the issue became too difficult to ignore. And now a sleep apnea relief company is also making a $120 strap that will be sold on the Apple store.
All Samsung has to do is offer more services for less cost alongside better comfort and people will flock to its headset. And it’s doing exactly that.
Android XR is brilliant
Android XR in action. | Image credit — Google
Android XR — just like Android — is open to all and super easy to develop for. That’s not to say that Apple hasn’t provided developer tools for visionOS but that is still a closed system that only Apple can use. Android XR on the other hand can be used on any XR device by any manufacturer and as such is drawing more attention already.
Furthermore, Android XR has already introduced a number of convenient features while Apple releases one bad software update after another. Lunayian on X (formerly Twitter) has been experimenting with Android XR and has found features including:
The demo shown off for Android XR also shows off a much more practical user experience that actually begs to be used outdoors. Maps in particular works great and provides directions overlaid on the real world with neat little animations while you’re walking.
Furthermore, Android XR has already introduced a number of convenient features while Apple releases one bad software update after another. Lunayian on X (formerly Twitter) has been experimenting with Android XR and has found features including:
- Desk passthrough windows (virtual windows seeing into the real world)
- A button to quickly and neatly arrange your panels in 3D space
- Native support for VR controllers (visionOS doesn’t have this)
- Google apps and services with intuitive UIs
- Much smoother panel size readjustment in 3D space
The demo shown off for Android XR also shows off a much more practical user experience that actually begs to be used outdoors. Maps in particular works great and provides directions overlaid on the real world with neat little animations while you’re walking.
What Apple needs to do
Go on, Apple. Wow us. | Image credit — PhoneArena
So how does Apple pull itself out of the mess it’s found itself in? The Vision Pro is one of the best AR headsets on the market today and it won’t take much to perfect it for the masses.
Second, stop trying to do things the Apple way and embrace what makes Virtual Reality so enticing. VR games transport you to a different world more effectively than traditional gaming ever could and Apple needs to capitalize on that. PSVR2 controllers are a good first step but we really need support for existing VR games on the Vision Pro.
Third, a redesign is in order. Yes, the Vision Pro was a compromise already because of technological limitations but that doesn’t mean it should feel uncomfortable on your face after 30 minutes of use. Swallow your pride, admit fault and make a lighter headset with a better head strap. If the next Vision headset is also uncomfortable it will be dead on arrival.
The iPhone is different from other phones but it can still place calls and send text messages. Do the same for the Vision Pro, Apple. Its future depends on it.
Firstly, Apple really, really needs to drop that ludicrous price tag. Even the most diehard enthusiasts are going to find it difficult to justify purchasing a Vision Pro. Apple can do this by making a less premium headset that doesn’t have so much glass or an external display. Call it the Vision Air or something.
Second, stop trying to do things the Apple way and embrace what makes Virtual Reality so enticing. VR games transport you to a different world more effectively than traditional gaming ever could and Apple needs to capitalize on that. PSVR2 controllers are a good first step but we really need support for existing VR games on the Vision Pro.
Third, a redesign is in order. Yes, the Vision Pro was a compromise already because of technological limitations but that doesn’t mean it should feel uncomfortable on your face after 30 minutes of use. Swallow your pride, admit fault and make a lighter headset with a better head strap. If the next Vision headset is also uncomfortable it will be dead on arrival.
All the major companies are jumping on the XR bandwagon and it’s looking like this will be the next evolution of smartphones. If Apple doesn’t want to be left behind — like with Apple Intelligence which needs work — then it needs to play ball with everyone else.
The iPhone is different from other phones but it can still place calls and send text messages. Do the same for the Vision Pro, Apple. Its future depends on it.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: