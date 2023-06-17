Apple Vision Pro: Tim Cook is right; $3,500 - not a high price to pay for the closest thing to magic

countless

Regardless, Apple never was and never will be a company that sells hardware at a loss in order to win you over. For better or worse, Apple isn’t like Meta and Google. Especially when we're talking about a device from the future, which Apple Vision Pro (clearly) is. But let's dig a little deeper...

But how about (using the same logic many people on social media like to use), I make some practical arguments against the general belief that Apple’s first AR/VR headset is “unreasonably expensive”...







Look... I know I'm oversimplifying this discussion, but I also have a feeling US consumers would be way more willing to spend big on a new, unfamiliar Apple product than those in many European or Asian countries because they are so used to spending big(ger) in general. I believe







Again, I know that makes things almost “too simple” but I’m trying to make two important points:



Yes, it is silly to compare the price of something that doesn’t quite have direct competition (more on that below) to something else entirely

How ridiculous the Apple Vision Pro’s price is will depend on your bank account, but also on how willing you are to splurge on things you don’t really need - for example, I’m not a splurger , which is another way of saying I'm cheap (and yes, splurger is a word now because it sounds better than cheap )

Considering it can “teleport” you and put a cinema size screen in your backpack, Apple Vision Pro’s price seems reasonable enough - Vision Pro isn't more expensive than a MacBook Pro; it's far more innovative than a $2,000 folding phone



But let's continue to play the fun “price compare” game... How about folding phones from



And what about Apple's own MacBook Pro ? A 16-inch MacBook Pro model with 32GB RAM and 1TB of storage goes for exactly the same $3,500. The last time I checked the MacBook was just another laptop, while in the case of the Apple Vision Pro we’re talking about the most advanced AR/VR headset available to consumers. In fact, Apple says it’s “the most advanced personal consumer electronics product ever”. Oh, and it has an M2 chip inside, which is also what makes it a proper "Spatial computer", accordion to Apple.



Apple also commented on how expensive it’d be to buy a TV that’s as good as the displays on the Vision Pro, and while that’s questionable (the cheapest OLED TVs start at about $1,000), what’s not up for debate is that the Apple Vision Pro will do things a regular TV will never (ever) be able to do, like put a 100 ft wide screen in your backpack. We're talking a literal cinema-size screen, which you… can’t (and shouldn’t) buy for your living room.







You think Apple Vision Pro is too expensive? Perhaps it simply isn’t for you (and me); let's live in the present and wait for the cheaper Apple Vision headset, while others live in the future



I know… It might seem like a childish argument, but it really is that simple. And in case you happen to be wondering, that’s coming from someone who has no plans to pay $3,500 for the Apple Vision Pro either. But is that because the headset is too expensive, or is it because I’m not the target audience? Both could be true. I suppose if I really wanted/needed an Apple Vision Pro, I’d buy one. Do I want an Apple Vision Pro? Well… That’s a silly question. But do I need it? Now, that’s a fair one. And no, I don’t. No one does.







While we’re at it, another position I maintain is that Tim Cook & Co can literally ask whatever price they want for a device like Apple Vision Pro because this one doesn’t have direct competition . Even though there are AR/VR headsets with similar features, they’ll hardly be able to do them on a similar level - whether we’re talking hardware or software. I recommend checking out my other Apple Vision Pro story where I go through first



See... Quite literally, only “iPhone vs Android” debate - the iPhone has no (direct) competition because you either want an iPhone or you don't. If you want an Android, you have tons of options, while if you want an iPhone, there isn’t another phone that runs iOS. It’s the same with every other Apple product, including the Vision Pro headset, which will come with software features only Apple can give you. Not to mention the Mac, iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch hardware/software integration with Apple Vision Pro, which (you bet) Apple will take full advantage of.







In the end, Apple isn’t the kind of company that will introduce a cheap, underbaked first-gen product; it seems people forget they are dealing with the Apple that sells $1,000 aluminium display stands

Apple also won’t lose money on a product and try to undercut the competition like Meta and Google do, because Apple is a hardware company first - it’s how it makes the vast majority of its revenue

