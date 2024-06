Apple Vision Pro starts selling in Asia as crowds rush to demo the headset

Mixed Reality

The day has finally arrived, Apple Vision Pro is no longer exclusive to the U.S. Apple’s premium MR () headset is now available for purchase in China, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore. The first sales have already been conducted and Apple stores are full of consumers wanting to demo the device.was slated for release in these markets today: June 28, 2024. Funnily enough, another XR () device that has “Vision” in the name was announced today as well: the Solos AirGo Vision smart glasses. Apple’s headset will be released in other countries on July 12. The other regionsis coming to are: