Upcoming Solos AirGo Vision smart glasses allow you to maintain privacy alongside functionality
Solos, which recently brought AI-powered live search to the AirGo 3, has just announced the AirGo Vision. The AirGo Vision will be powered by OpenAI’s latest ChatGPT-4o and will also have swappable frames for when you don’t want the camera to see your surroundings.
Solos AirGo Vision are also compatible with AI models Claude and Gemini. The glasses provide answers to queries regarding what the user is currently looking at. For example, trying out a new recipe and asking for next steps. Or even asking for directions to a certain place while out and about.
Being powered by AI, the glasses can do a lot more too. It’s basically an intelligent assistant that doesn’t require you to reach for a device to use it.
[...] we’re offering consumers a truly comprehensive wearable AI platform unlike anything else on the market.
— Kenneth Fan (co-founder of Solos), press release, June 2024
Naturally, with camera-enabled devices, a lot of users worry about privacy. The Solos AirGo Vision will have swappable frames so you can put your camera away when you don’t need it. In such a scenario, the glasses will retain all other functionality except, obviously, anything that relies on visual input.
The AirGo Vision also feature another neat gimmick which reminded me of the Nothing phones: LED indicators. These indicators, present on the frames of the glasses, will be used to let users know of incoming notifications without having to pull out their phone. For example, an incoming call or an important email will make the glasses flash the indicators to alert the user.
Solos glasses are quite modular. | Image credit — Solos
The Solos AirGo Vision will launch later this year, though no price tag has been revealed yet. AI-powered smart glasses are pretty nifty, in my opinion. And I hope Solos gets into AR (Augmented Reality) smart glasses as well. LED indicators are a step in the right direction, though.
Solos is also making LED-only frames available for purchase on its site this July. These frames will come in three different styles and retail for $249.99.
