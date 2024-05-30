These AR glasses promise amazing battery life but at a pretty high cost

One of my biggest issues with AR glasses and other XR devices is the mediocre battery life. It is a major factor that, in my opinion, is hindering XR from going mainstream like smartphones. Startup company Sightful seeks to change that with its Spacetop G1.

Spacetop G1 takes a very different approach to how AR glasses could function. While most smart glasses, like Meta’s in-development Project Nazare AR glasses, are standalone wearables, Spacetop G1 isn’t. Instead, the glasses connect to something that resembles half a laptop.




So it’s not the glasses that have the battery: it’s the laptop base. Sightful claims up to eight hours of battery life, just enough for a full day of work. What’s also worthy of note is that the AR glasses aren’t something new that Sightful developed. It is instead a pair of the Xreal Air 2 Ultra.

Now those are some good glasses. They have OLED displays and crisp resolution in addition to two open-ear speakers. And, as is almost tradition by now, Sightful says the Spacetop G1 will have AI.

But it’s not all a bed of roses. Firstly, the Spacetop G1 is expensive. $1,900 worth, in fact. It also only has 128 GB of storage. That is just unacceptable for 2024. And to make the most of that limited storage the device runs on a new light-weight operating system called SpaceOS which is based on Android.


Video Thumbnail
Look out Apple Vision Pro, you have competition.

Storage concerns aside however, I kind of love it. I really like the case it seems to ship with which has a hardcover portion for the glasses. And I absolutely dig the battery life, however it might have been achieved.

It’s a shame it’s so expensive but I think Sightful is really on to something here. This is a clever way to make AR glasses last longer. And the company’s marketing for privacy with the tagline “for your eyes only” genuinely makes sense.

I truly think if the price is reduced and the storage is increased, Spacetop G1 could become an easy recommendation. You can reserve one for yourself here for $100 and save $200 in return. Sightful says shipments will begin in October of this year but only within the U.S.
