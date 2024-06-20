Apple Vision Pro is getting two popular Apple Arcade games
The Apple Vision Pro is getting two MR (Mixed Reality) games from the Apple Arcade. Both games are popular titles on Apple Arcade and have been specifically tailored to work in MR for Apple’s premium headset.
One of the games is Warped Kart Racers, a kart racing game where players can play as characters from TV shows like ‘Family Guy’ and ‘American Dad!’. The game is out now for the Vision Pro and will need players to use their hands to mimic controlling a steering wheel and throwing objects at opponents. Singleplayer and multiplayer matches will both work on the Vision Pro version of the game.
The second game, coming out on July 3, is a lot more interesting to me personally. It’s Cityscapes: Sim Builder. As someone who’s spent countless hours in Cities: Skylines, the premise for this MR port of Cityscapes sounds fascinating. Cityscapes: Sim Builder will let players make a city in their room, surveying it with a bird’s-eye view in MR. Fans of city-building games should thoroughly enjoy seeing their city come to life with proper depth and presence in MR.
Apple Vision Pro relies mostly on Apple Arcade for MR games.
Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m happy that more games are coming to the Vision Pro. It sorely lacked games at launch. But I just can’t help but feel this could have been avoided if Apple just supported existing VR games. We could continue to get games via Apple Arcade while having access to so many other amazing titles.
For comparison, Meta is currently having a Quest summer sale that has 100 titles with discounts up to 75%. If you want to get into VR solely for gaming, and many do, then the Meta Quest 3 is the obvious choice.
Then again, Apple’s headset isn’t even really a consideration for most consumers given its price tag of $3,499.
