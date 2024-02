We finally know why there is no eye tracking on the Quest 3

doesn’t

But ultimately, the status quo is the same: the Quest 3 doesn’t have eye tracking and it’s doubtful that Meta could release some sort of magical firmware update, which enables it. Still, the demand is there, and I think that when the time for a successor comes, eye tracking will be on-board from the get go.

Without a doubt, Meta is the king of the VR space right now. The Quest 3 is absolutely among the best VR headsets ever made and the company just so happens to own, and manage, the biggest library of VR games and apps on the market.And that means a lot of things, but it certainlymean that theis. It isn’t as comfortable as people expected it to be and Meta still has tons uponin the field of UX to make the headset more approachable by a wider demographic., and it doesn’t have eye tracking: something that the Quest Pro and even the PSVR have. And, obviously, something that the Apple Vision Pro has made a selling point out of. And fans kept asking why again and again, until they finally got a more substantial response.Some of you may already know how pieces like this go: this one comes, as per tradition, straight out of an Instagram AMA with Meta’s CTO , Andrew Bosworth. And in the spirit of said tradition, Andrew got asked — once again — about the lack of eye tracking on theQuite the elaborate response, right? But let’s break it down. Essentially, Bosworth quotes three reasons related to the lack of eye tracking on theWe’ve heard the first reason before, because — as previously established — this question is a regular during Andrew’s AMAs. Considering the technology’s partial presence on the, I’m honestly interested in how much of a price increase it would’ve led to, but that’s something that we’ll probably never find out. Food for thought, though.The second is only to be expected, but while I can appreciate the scientific thought behind — what in my mind is — a couple of grams offsetting the ergonomics of the entire headset, I’ve got to say: theis already uncomfortable to most people and they’ve had to go out and buy an extra headband anyway. More brain food, I guess.Lastly, plain and simple: “additional challenges” doesn’t really mean anything, does it? This could be related to any number of things, but most importantly: if the lenses presented a challenge, then how did Meta overcome said challenge on the Quest Pro, which is equipped with pancake lenses and offers eye tracking already? And since that happened, how come it didn’t translate into a learning opportunity for the, so many things to ponder.