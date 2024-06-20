Meta Quest summer sale: 100 VR games up to 75% off
The Meta Horizon Store is having a summer sale till the end of this month, boasting 100 amazing VR games. Some games and experiences are discounted by up to 75% and the sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on June 30.
The Meta Quest 3 is already one of the more affordable headsets on the market right now. It is also quite a good one, as we found out in our Meta Quest 3 review. Furthermore, Meta is selling refurbished Quest 3 headsets on its store, making this one of the best times to get in on Quest gaming on the cheap.
So, what does this Meta Quest summer sale bring us? Amidst the 100 titles on sale, there are quite a few gems. Some of the best games on sale include:
- Among Us VR
- Demeo
- I Expect You To Die 3
- Into The Radius
- Moss II
- Nope
- Not For Broadcast
- Red Matter 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Superhot VR
- And Walkabout Mini Golf
One headset, thousands of hours of entertainment.
Discounts will be applied automatically at checkout. It might just be a temporary glitch, but I can’t see how much most of the games are being discounted at the moment. The discounts I do see right now are quite impressive: hovering around about 35% on average.
The Meta Quest summer sale can be accessed here. Remember, it ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on June 30. That should be plenty of time to grab a Quest headset if you don’t have one and snag yourself some super fun games.
This sale is the perfect opportunity to see for yourself just how fun or downright jaw-dropping VR gaming can be. It’ll really make Apple’s decision to not ship the Apple Vision Pro with support for existing games seem all the more baffling.
