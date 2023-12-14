If you want to see what MR is all about on the Quest 3, look no further than these MR games



So, why is MR such a big deal for the Quest 3 ? Well, MR lets you bring those games to life right where you are. It's like having a personal arcade where your furniture becomes part of the landscape. The Quest 3 's MR capabilities offer a new way to merge your physical space with virtual environments, enhancing the overall gaming experience with a different kind of immersion.



Maybe you're wondering, “Is it really that impressive?” Let me tell you, it's something you've got to see to believe. The Quest 3 's MR capabilities are turning heads and have quickly become a huge selling point for Meta. So, why not dive in and see what the fuss is all about? Let's explore some of the best MR games on Quest 3 . So, why is MR such a big deal for the? Well, MR lets you bring those games to life right where you are. It's like having a personal arcade where your furniture becomes part of the landscape. The's MR capabilities offer a new way to merge your physical space with virtual environments, enhancing the overall gaming experience with a different kind of immersion.Maybe you're wondering, “Is it really that impressive?” Let me tell you, it's something you've got to see to believe. The's MR capabilities are turning heads and have quickly become a huge selling point for Meta. So, why not dive in and see what the fuss is all about? Let's explore some of the best MR games on















Price : $43.58

For more on



If you've got the Quest 3 and still haven't checked out Demeo, you're totally missing out! Demeo is a tabletop strategy game, kind of like Dungeons & Dragons but way easier to get into. You get to battle monsters, roll dice and team up with friends in different adventures. The game has five unique adventures, each with its own unique vibe. And there's this cool MR mode where the game literally unfolds in your living room, bringing a whole new level of immersion. Whether you're playing solo or with pals, Demeo's a great pick for some fun fantasy gaming.



Demeo Battles







Price : $21.79

For more on



If you've got a Quest 3 and are into strategy games, you've got to try Demeo Battles! It's a thrilling turn-based PvP game where players strategically use over 30 unique creatures, like goblins and slimes, to outsmart and battle each other on diverse maps. You can pick from different classes and build your deck with loads of cards. The coolest part? It's got this MR mode that turns your room into a battleground. It's perfect for quick, intense matches with friends or even solo play. Super fun for a bit of friendly competition. Definitely worth a shot if you're into strategic battles and VR gaming!



Synth Riders







Price : $27.24

For more on



So, have you heard about Synth Riders MR Update? Imagine a game that's all about music, dance and staying fit. Synth Riders has got that covered with over 68 different tracks and it even lets you play with up to 10 friends, no matter what platform they're on. The best part? You can tailor it to your style with features like custom songs. Now, get ready for the real magic with the MR update. It's like your room turns into a part of the game! You'll be catching notes, gliding along rails and dodging obstacles right where you are. It's not just super immersive but also a great way to get a full-body workout while having a blast. How cool is that for mixing fitness with gaming?



Espire 2 : $43.58For more on Demeo , check it out on the Meta Quest StoreIf you've got theand still haven't checked out Demeo, you're totally missing out! Demeo is a tabletop strategy game, kind of like Dungeons & Dragons but way easier to get into. You get to battle monsters, roll dice and team up with friends in different adventures. The game has five unique adventures, each with its own unique vibe. And there's this cool MR mode where the game literally unfolds in your living room, bringing a whole new level of immersion. Whether you're playing solo or with pals, Demeo's a great pick for some fun fantasy gaming.: $21.79For more on Demeo Battles , check it out on the Meta Quest StoreIf you've got aand are into strategy games, you've got to try Demeo Battles! It's a thrilling turn-based PvP game where players strategically use over 30 unique creatures, like goblins and slimes, to outsmart and battle each other on diverse maps. You can pick from different classes and build your deck with loads of cards. The coolest part? It's got this MR mode that turns your room into a battleground. It's perfect for quick, intense matches with friends or even solo play. Super fun for a bit of friendly competition. Definitely worth a shot if you're into strategic battles and VR gaming!: $27.24For more on Synth Riders , check it out on the Meta Quest StoreSo, have you heard about Synth Riders MR Update? Imagine a game that's all about music, dance and staying fit. Synth Riders has got that covered with over 68 different tracks and it even lets you play with up to 10 friends, no matter what platform they're on. The best part? You can tailor it to your style with features like custom songs. Now, get ready for the real magic with the MR update. It's like your room turns into a part of the game! You'll be catching notes, gliding along rails and dodging obstacles right where you are. It's not just super immersive but also a great way to get a full-body workout while having a blast. How cool is that for mixing fitness with gaming?















Price : $32.68

For more on



Oh, have you guys checked out Espire 2 yet on Quest 3 ? It's this VR first-person shooter game where you get to be a stealth operative. The cool part? You can either play it solo or with a friend in co-op mode. The game's all about stopping this terrorist group, OPHIS and you've got these nifty gadgets and realistic weapons to help you out. Plus, each robot frame you control has its own special powers. But here's the kicker: it’s added these MR missions that literally turn your room into part of the game, especially with the Quest 3 !



Drop Dead: The Cabin







Price : $27.24

For more on



Have you ever tried the game called Drop Dead: The Cabin on Meta Quest 3 ? It's this intense zombie survival game where you're fighting off these crazy lab-experiment zombies. The coolest part is the Home Invasion MR mode: it literally brings the zombies into your room! You can play solo or with a friend in co-op, leveling up and arming yourself with all sorts of weapons. Every time you get taken down, you come back stronger. It's super immersive, especially with the Quest 3 's enhanced graphics. If you're into heart-racing, zombie-slaying action, this is definitely a game to check out!



Bam







Price : $16.34

For more on



Step into Bam, an exhilarating multiplayer battle game optimized for the Quest 3 . Bam is a MR game where you control a mini robot in cool, colorful arenas. You can set it up anywhere, making your room part of the game! It's got this neat blend of fast-paced boxing and jetpack flying, with some unique third-person shooting mechanics. Super easy to get the hang of and it looks amazing. Whether you're playing against bots or people from all over, it's a blast and perfect for all ages. Definitely a fun way to dive into MR gaming!



Dragon Front Rising



: $32.68For more on Espire 2 , check it out on the Meta Quest StoreOh, have you guys checked out Espire 2 yet on? It's this VR first-person shooter game where you get to be a stealth operative. The cool part? You can either play it solo or with a friend in co-op mode. The game's all about stopping this terrorist group, OPHIS and you've got these nifty gadgets and realistic weapons to help you out. Plus, each robot frame you control has its own special powers. But here's the kicker: it’s added these MR missions that literally turn your room into part of the game, especially with the Meta Quest 3 's enhanced visuals. It's like you're actually in those tense stealth missions. And if you're into a bit of competition, you can go for high scores against players around the world. Definitely a must-try if you're into VR gaming and have the: $27.24For more on Drop Dead: The Cabin , check it out on the Meta Quest StoreHave you ever tried the game called Drop Dead: The Cabin on? It's this intense zombie survival game where you're fighting off these crazy lab-experiment zombies. The coolest part is the Home Invasion MR mode: it literally brings the zombies into your room! You can play solo or with a friend in co-op, leveling up and arming yourself with all sorts of weapons. Every time you get taken down, you come back stronger. It's super immersive, especially with the's enhanced graphics. If you're into heart-racing, zombie-slaying action, this is definitely a game to check out!: $16.34For more on Bam , check it out on the Meta Quest StoreStep into Bam, an exhilarating multiplayer battle game optimized for the. Bam is a MR game where you control a mini robot in cool, colorful arenas. You can set it up anywhere, making your room part of the game! It's got this neat blend of fast-paced boxing and jetpack flying, with some unique third-person shooting mechanics. Super easy to get the hang of and it looks amazing. Whether you're playing against bots or people from all over, it's a blast and perfect for all ages. Definitely a fun way to dive into MR gaming!

For Quest 3 's mixed reality features, take a look at the trailer in Meta's listing





Price : $21.79

For more on



Dragon Front Rising is an epic card-battler game where high fantasy meets World War II. You get to build your deck from over 500 cards and pick from 7 unique factions, each with its own cool powers. Plus, there's this Champion System that makes the end of each game super intense. The best part? On the Quest 3 , it's all in MR, so it feels like you're right in the middle of the action. You can battle against friends online or test your skills in Conquest mode against AI. It's a whole new way to experience card games — super immersive and loads of fun!



Yuki Space Ranger







Price : $21.79

For more on



Yuki is an electrifying space shooter game for Quest 3 , offering a high-energy, immersive MR experience. The game's all about dodging and fighting space monsters and you've got to be smart with your power-ups to beat each wave. The cool part is the MRcade mode in MR. It turns your whole room into a battlefield with challenges coming from every direction. Plus, there's a Patrol mode and an Endless mode where you can rack up points for the global leaderboard. It's a total blast and really gets you moving! Perfect if you're into fast-paced, immersive games.

PianoVision : $21.79For more on Dragon Front Rising , check it out on the Meta Quest StoreDragon Front Rising is an epic card-battler game where high fantasy meets World War II. You get to build your deck from over 500 cards and pick from 7 unique factions, each with its own cool powers. Plus, there's this Champion System that makes the end of each game super intense. The best part? On the, it's all in MR, so it feels like you're right in the middle of the action. You can battle against friends online or test your skills in Conquest mode against AI. It's a whole new way to experience card games — super immersive and loads of fun!: $21.79For more on Yuki Space Ranger , check it out on the Meta Quest StoreYuki is an electrifying space shooter game for, offering a high-energy, immersive MR experience. The game's all about dodging and fighting space monsters and you've got to be smart with your power-ups to beat each wave. The cool part is the MRcade mode in MR. It turns your whole room into a battlefield with challenges coming from every direction. Plus, there's a Patrol mode and an Endless mode where you can rack up points for the global leaderboard. It's a total blast and really gets you moving! Perfect if you're into fast-paced, immersive games.















Price : $10.89

For more on



Do you want to learn piano? You should check out PianoVision on the Quest 3 . It's a cool VR app for learning piano using MR. You can connect a MIDI keyboard or just use the built-in virtual keyboard on a flat surface. It's got loads of songs to learn, but just a heads-up: if you're using the virtual keyboard, it's a bit different from a real piano, so you might want to adjust your expectations a bit. Still, it's a really fun and innovative way to start learning piano in VR! : $10.89For more on PianoVision , check it out on the Meta Quest StoreDo you want to learn piano? You should check out PianoVision on the. It's a cool VR app for learning piano using MR. You can connect a MIDI keyboard or just use the built-in virtual keyboard on a flat surface. It's got loads of songs to learn, but just a heads-up: if you're using the virtual keyboard, it's a bit different from a real piano, so you might want to adjust your expectations a bit. Still, it's a really fun and innovative way to start learning piano in VR!





Wallace & Gromit in The Grand Getaway VR Adventure and Jamtastic!







Price : $14.16

For more on



Are you ready for the latest adventure with Britain's favorite duo, Wallace and Gromit? It's now available on Quest 3 and it's all about stepping into their quirky world, from their cozy home on West Wallaby Street to the vastness of space. The game has this awesome MR mode, Jamtastic, where you're part of Wallace's wacky inventions, right in your own living room. With 30 levels and tons of mini-games, it sounds like a whole lot of fun. It's definitely a must-try for fans of Wallace and Gromit, especially if you love immersive, family-friendly VR experiences!



: $14.16For more on Wallace & Gromit in The Grand Getaway VR Adventure and Jamtastic! , check it out on the Meta Quest StoreAre you ready for the latest adventure with Britain's favorite duo, Wallace and Gromit? It's now available onand it's all about stepping into their quirky world, from their cozy home on West Wallaby Street to the vastness of space. The game has this awesome MR mode, Jamtastic, where you're part of Wallace's wacky inventions, right in your own living room. With 30 levels and tons of mini-games, it sounds like a whole lot of fun. It's definitely a must-try for fans of Wallace and Gromit, especially if you love immersive, family-friendly VR experiences!

The Best MR games coming to Quest 3 in 2024



Demeter







Price : $19.61 : $19.61

Release date : 25 January, 2024

For more on : 25 January, 2024For more on Demeter , check it out on the Meta Quest Store



Have you heard about the upcoming game Demeter for the Quest 3 ? It's set to release on January 25, 2024 and it sure does sound impressive! It's a MR platformer where you help this character, Atalante, from the planet Demeter, right in your own living room. The game adapts to your space and although we haven't played it yet since it's not out, the buzz is that it's going to be something special with its immersive puzzles and decision-making that affects the game's world. Really can't wait to see how it transforms our living rooms into an alien planet!



Track Craft







Price : $21.79 Have you heard about the upcoming game Demeter for the? It's set to release on January 25, 2024 and it sure does sound impressive! It's a MR platformer where you help this character, Atalante, from the planet Demeter, right in your own living room. The game adapts to your space and although we haven't played it yet since it's not out, the buzz is that it's going to be something special with its immersive puzzles and decision-making that affects the game's world. Really can't wait to see how it transforms our living rooms into an alien planet!: $21.79

Upcoming new features release date : 2024

For more on



Track Craft appears to be a game where you get to race toy cars around tracks that you create in your own home! It's super nostalgic, like those old toy motorways, but mixed with cool VR tech. There are different packs with unique cars and the game has over 50 levels to race through. Plus, with the Quest 3 , the MR mode makes it feel like the track is actually in your room. It's like bringing your childhood racing fantasies to life in VR! : 2024For more on Track Craft , check it out on the Meta Quest StoreTrack Craft appears to be a game where you get to race toy cars around tracks that you create in your own home! It's super nostalgic, like those old toy motorways, but mixed with cool VR tech. There are different packs with unique cars and the game has over 50 levels to race through. Plus, with the, the MR mode makes it feel like the track is actually in your room. It's like bringing your childhood racing fantasies to life in VR!









Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem







Price : $16.34 Just a heads up: The game is already here and available! While you dive into its current immersive world, keep an eye out for 2024, that's when a slew of exciting new features are slated to release, promising to enhance your experience even further. Stay tuned!: $16.34

Release date : 4 January, 2024

For more on



Are you guys excited about the new micro racing game coming to Quest 3 on January 4, 2024? It's got this cool Hot Wheels vibe, just like Track Craft. You can build these wild tracks anywhere with the help of MR, think racing over your sofa or around your coffee table! Plus, if you pre-order, there's this stunning silver car with crazy good speed and handling. You can even modify your cars for better racing and stunts. It's not out yet, but you can add it to your wishlist. I'm definitely looking forward to building some crazy tracks and racing those micro machines. It's going to be so much fun! : 4 January, 2024For more on Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem , check it out on the Meta Quest StoreAre you guys excited about the new micro racing game coming toon January 4, 2024? It's got this cool Hot Wheels vibe, just like Track Craft. You can build these wild tracks anywhere with the help of MR, think racing over your sofa or around your coffee table! Plus, if you pre-order, there's this stunning silver car with crazy good speed and handling. You can even modify your cars for better racing and stunts. It's not out yet, but you can add it to your wishlist. I'm definitely looking forward to building some crazy tracks and racing those micro machines. It's going to be so much fun!