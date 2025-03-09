Apple continues to stall a money printing strategy due to indecision
When the Apple Vision Pro launched in February of 2024 the company did not expect it to perform as poorly as it did. Since then Apple has realized that the Vision Pro — in its current form and with its current price factor — is a major no-go. But the company has an XR (Extended Reality) money printing strategy on its fingertips that it continues to sit on while its rivals leave it in the dust.
A long time ago reports came out that Apple was considering smart glasses like the popular Meta Ray-Ban glasses. Unlike the AR glasses that Apple recently cancelled, the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses do not come with a display. Instead the glasses rely on speakers, a microphone, a camera and Meta AI.
Highly important to note is the fact that the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses were a lot more successful than anticipated. So much so, in fact, that Meta restructured Reality Labs — its XR division — so that it could focus more on creating similar wearables.
Understandably other companies took note of this success and began working on rival products of their own. But Apple, which was considering this route months ago, is still trying to decide whether it’s worth pursuing according to Bloomberg’s industry insider Mark Gurman. In its indecision the company has, in my opinion, been losing out on a source of revenue with a lot of potential.
One reason I can think of that might be contributing to Apple’s hesitancy is the fact that its own AI tool suite is still very primitive. Apple Intelligence — the major selling point of the iPhone 16 — is extremely underdeveloped compared to its rivals and keeps having major features delayed.
However Apple should take a leaf out of Samsung’s book and go with a third party solution: which in the latter’s case involved relying on Google’s Gemini. The Vision Pro brought a lot of attention to the XR industry from people who would have never given it a second thought before.
If Apple can launch a Meta Ray-Ban rival at a reasonable price it will sell its new glasses like hot cakes in my opinion.
