Apple's new patent suggests AirPods could be charging your Vision Pro on the go
Apple is no stranger to fancy ideas, and the latest patent proves it. The Cupertino company is now exploring ways for other devices, like straps or AirPods, to charge the Apple Vision Pro while it's being used. Currently, the only way to use the Apple Vision Pro continuously is to keep it plugged into a wall socket. On battery power alone, it lasts about two hours, and you can't swap the battery without interrupting its use.

However, that could change. A new patent application titled "HMD with Charging Device" suggests that the Apple Vision Pro could be charged by a wearable device. Although the patent isn't specific about what kind of wearable, it mentions that the device would connect magnetically to transfer power.

The patent's drawings seem to show something the size of an AirPod being used as a charger. The illustrations suggest that a user could remove an AirPod from their ear and attach it to the Apple Vision Pro to give it a bit more battery life - just enough to swap the main battery, if you're fortunate.


Patent applications don't usually focus on practical use cases; they're more concerned with how things might work. So, even if an AirPod could technically charge the Apple Vision Pro, its small battery wouldn't provide much power.

Apple has already released a strap for the Vision Pro that does more than just hold it in place. The $300 Developer Strap replaces the right-hand audio assembly on the headset and allows developers to connect the Vision Pro to a Mac via a USB-C cable.

This patent could be hinting at a future strap that not only secures the headset but also charges it.

In my opinion, the idea of using devices like AirPods or a special strap to charge the Apple Vision Pro is definitely innovative but might not be practical with the current technology. The small batteries in wearables like AirPods seem inadequate for meaningful power, so Apple would need to develop new solutions or significantly upgrade existing ones for this to be truly useful.
