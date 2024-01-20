Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part

Vision Pro 's February 2nd release date that will allow those without a pocket to clip the battery pack to a shirt or pants leg. To make the Vision Pro headset look less cumbersome and easier to move around with, Apple conveniently cropped an important part out of photos showing tech journalists wearing the spatial computer. We are talking about the battery pack which plugs into a port on the left side of the headset. The cord from the battery dangles down and can be placed inside a pocket. Recently we told you that accessory maker Belkin is going to have a clip ready on the's February 2nd release date that will allow those without a pocket to clip the battery pack to a shirt or pants leg.





According to Wired (via AndroidAuthority), when journalists visited Apple to attend a Vision Pro press briefing, they were told by the company not to take any photos or video of the Vision Pro's hardware. An Apple photographer took pictures of journalists sitting on a couch wearing the Vision Pro headset. And if you look at these photos, you can see the cord that attaches the battery to the spatial computer is in the photos but the battery pack itself has been cropped out.









Interestingly, the battery pack is not a mammoth slab of aluminum that could be considered a pain in the butt to bring along. And since Apple has framed the Vision Pro as a device that one uses while sitting on a nice comfy couch, omitting the battery pack from the photos doesn't make much sense. Sure, there will be some Vision Pro users who will don the headset while they are out and about but for the most part, Apple's initial decision to portray the product as one used while inside and sitting down makes sense.









Apple is not a company that likes to show off its warts, and for some reason the company considers the battery pack for the Vision Pro to be a wart. Frankly, Apple had to decide between making the headset a little heavier or allowing the battery to stay on a long cable to reach the user's pocket. It chose the latter and it is the cord that Apple sees as getting in the way of making the headset more mobile.



