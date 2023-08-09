Almalence flexes with improved eye-tracking in AR/VR, but its not free forever
So, Apple showcased the Vision Pro and those of us who are more familiar with the conventional — yet still accepted — pitfalls of AR/VR headsets instantly noticed that:
Now, it may still take a couple of years until the second one becomes more widely adopted by other manufacturers. But some may say that eye-tracking in existing XR headsets should’ve already been improved.
Okay, okay, let’s rewind a bit. What does the plugin do?
Ahem,
As in, VR graphics become gooder.
Naturally, the effects are best noticed when the plugin is being turned on and off in real time, while being in some sort of VR experience with a high graphical fidelity. Right now, the plugin can be downloaded by anyone for free and then tested on any OpenXR-compatible headset, such as:
But fair warning, you’ll have to carefully follow a set of instructions. I mean, this is something more geared towards developers than users, but it’s cool that you can try it out too.
The gist of the situation is that Almalence isn’t just pointing a finger, but has actually done something to prove that the tech inside some AR/VR headsets is being underutilized. And if that is indeed the case, then why not fix things, right?
Right now, the plugin is on a free license until January 31, 2024. If this DLVR tech picks up traction, manufacturers may start purchasing real licenses and incorporating the plugin into their AR/VR headsets as a cool post-launch upgrade.
- Eye-tracking looks to be improved
- The removal of controllers makes the entire thing way more seamless
Like the company Almalence, which describes its occupation as “doing the impossible”. In fact, Almalence has put its money where its mouth is and created a plugin, which proves that already existing tech can indeed offer better eye-tracking and through that: better visuals in VR.
The plugin demonstrates Almalence Digital Lens technology (DLVR), a solution enhancing visible image quality in head-mounted displays by computationally compensating optical aberrations.
And now, to translate that into English: this is a type of pre-processing which improves the clarity of images and textures viewed through XR headsets.
- Pico 3 Neo Pro
- HP Reverb G2
- HTC Vive Pro
