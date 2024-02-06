The fastest selling sports game in VR history is getting money from Google
Founded and developed by two former football players, Troy Jones and Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins, StatusPRO launched the first-ever NFL and NFLPA-licensed virtual reality (VR) simulation gaming franchise, NFL PRO ERA.
Currently, NFL PRO ERA is one of the most successful sports franchises in VR history, as the game garnered over 1 million players since its launch two years ago. In fact, NFL PRO ERA is the fastest selling sports title in VR and a top 10 title on the Meta Quest platform.
StatusPRO’s success with its sports franchise didn’t go unnoticed, and today the studio announced $20 million in new funding, one of the largest Series A of any VR gaming company to date.
“No matter if its virtual reality or spatial computing, our vision at StatusPRO is to define first-person sports and deliver experiences that truly embody the emotion, competition and sense of community that comes with being a professional athlete,” said Troy Jones, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of StatusPRO.
The new funding is led by Google Ventures and includes other big names like sports-tech giant Dream Sports, Minnesota Vikings owners Mark & Zygi Wilf’s Wise Ventures, JDS Sports, and Alumni Ventures, with participation from existing investors including LeBron James, Drake, Maverick Carter, Main Street Advisors, Haslam Sports Group and more.
“The investment from GV, Dream, and all other syndicates in the round, further validates the opportunity to leverage emerging technology to innovate the way fans interact with their favorite sports and define a new form of engagement that brings current and future fans closer to the game,” added Jones.
NFL PRO ERA is available for purchase via the Meta Quest, PlayStation, Pico, and Steam stores for just $30.
