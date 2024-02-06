The fastest selling sports game in VR history is getting money from Google

No matter if its virtual reality or spatial computing, our vision at StatusPRO is to define first-person sports and deliver experiences that truly embody the emotion, competition and sense of community that comes with being a professional athlete









" The investment from GV, Dream, and all other syndicates in the round, further validates the opportunity to leverage emerging technology to innovate the way fans interact with their favorite sports and define a new form of engagement that brings current and future fans closer to the game ," added Jones.



The new funding is led by Google Ventures and includes other big names like sports-tech giant Dream Sports, Minnesota Vikings owners Mark & Zygi Wilf's Wise Ventures, JDS Sports, and Alumni Ventures, with participation from existing investors including LeBron James, Drake, Maverick Carter, Main Street Advisors, Haslam Sports Group and more. NFL PRO ERA is available for purchase via the Meta Quest, PlayStation, Pico, and Steam stores for just $30.