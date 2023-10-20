Verizon now covers all 30 NFL stadiums with 5G Ultra Wideband service

Verizon

Verizon has made this investment in 5G Ultra Wideband to ensure that when thousands of fans gather together, they can rely on their connection and have an awesome experience. Using our premium, high-band mmWave spectrum, Verizon customers in every NFL stadium can share the action on the field on social media, and connect with other fans

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon