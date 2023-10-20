Verizon now covers all 30 NFL stadiums with 5G Ultra Wideband service
If you’re both an NFL fan and a Verizon subscriber, you’ll be happy to know that you’ll be enjoying blazing fast data speed whenever you visit a stadium. The Big Red has just announced that with the recent completion of network upgrades in three stadiums, it now offers football fans across the US 5G Ultra Wideband service in all 30 NFL stadiums.
“Verizon has made this investment in 5G Ultra Wideband to ensure that when thousands of fans gather together, they can rely on their connection and have an awesome experience. Using our premium, high-band mmWave spectrum, Verizon customers in every NFL stadium can share the action on the field on social media, and connect with other fans,” said Joe Russo, EVP & President of Global Networks and Technology at Verizon.
The easiest way to sign up for the free trial is by simply downloading the My Verizon app on your iOS or Android device, although your phone must be unlocked to be able to start the Verizon Free Trial. Keep in mind that you’ll have to turn off Wi-Fi on your phone if you want to experience Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband in stadiums.
According to Verizon, 5G capacity created by the use of mmWave spectrum provides its customers with a differentiated experience in part or all of the NFL’s 30 stadiums, which will be very useful for those using more than 1TB of data at NFL games.
“Verizon has made this investment in 5G Ultra Wideband to ensure that when thousands of fans gather together, they can rely on their connection and have an awesome experience. Using our premium, high-band mmWave spectrum, Verizon customers in every NFL stadium can share the action on the field on social media, and connect with other fans,” said Joe Russo, EVP & President of Global Networks and Technology at Verizon.
If you’re not a Verizon customer yet but would like to check out the carrier’s 5G Ultra Wideband service, you can now sign up for Verizon Free Trial and get unlimited premium data on 5G Ultra Wideband for 30 days for free.
The easiest way to sign up for the free trial is by simply downloading the My Verizon app on your iOS or Android device, although your phone must be unlocked to be able to start the Verizon Free Trial. Keep in mind that you’ll have to turn off Wi-Fi on your phone if you want to experience Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband in stadiums.
Things that are NOT allowed: