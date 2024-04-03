XREAL’s AR glasses come with free Soundcore earbuds for a limited time
XREAL has teamed up with Soundcore to offer customers interested in their products an unbeatable deal. For a limited time, all customers who purchase the XREAL Air 2 Pro glasses will receive the Liberty 4 NC earbuds for free.
The Air 2 Pro glasses typically cost $450, and they’re not discounted. However, since customers will be getting the Liberty 4 NC earbuds for free, they’ll be saving $100. The promotion starts on April 2 and ends on April 23, so be sure to pick this bundle up before the deadline if you're in the market for a pair of AR glasses.
XREAL’s Air 2 Pro glasses are compatible with tablets, smartphones, gaming consoles, and computers, but you’ll have to order your own prescription lenses. The package includes the prescription lens frame, detachable USB Type-C cable, light shield, three types of nose pads, travel case, and cleaning cloth.
The earbuds feature adaptive ANC 2.0, 11mm drivers, full adjustable EQ with Hear ID 2.0 for a tailored sound profile, as well as 10 hours of battery life on one charge or up to 50 hours with the case.
Keep in mind that you’re not allowed to refund the earbuds as long as they’re part of the free promotional giveaway. Also, if you take advantage of the deal and at some point want to return the Air 2 Pro glasses, you’ll have to include the Liberty 4 NC earbuds within the original packaging, If you don’t, you’ll get a $99 deduction from your refund to account for their value.
On the other hand, the Liberty 4NC wireless earbuds are among the best Soundcore has to offer in the $100 price range. They promise to reduce noise by up to 98.5 percent thanks to Soundcore’s advanced cancelling system.
