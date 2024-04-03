Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

XREAL’s AR glasses come with free Soundcore earbuds for a limited time

By
XREAL’s AR glasses come with free Soundcore earbuds for a limited time
XREAL has teamed up with Soundcore to offer customers interested in their products an unbeatable deal. For a limited time, all customers who purchase the XREAL Air 2 Pro glasses will receive the Liberty 4 NC earbuds for free.

The Air 2 Pro glasses typically cost $450, and they’re not discounted. However, since customers will be getting the Liberty 4 NC earbuds for free, they’ll be saving $100. The promotion starts on April 2 and ends on April 23, so be sure to pick this bundle up before the deadline if you're in the market for a pair of AR glasses.

Keep in mind that you’re not allowed to refund the earbuds as long as they’re part of the free promotional giveaway. Also, if you take advantage of the deal and at some point want to return the Air 2 Pro glasses, you’ll have to include the Liberty 4 NC earbuds within the original packaging, If you don’t, you’ll get a $99 deduction from your refund to account for their value.

XREAL’s AR glasses come with free Soundcore earbuds for a limited time


XREAL’s Air 2 Pro glasses are compatible with tablets, smartphones, gaming consoles, and computers, but you’ll have to order your own prescription lenses. The package includes the prescription lens frame, detachable USB Type-C cable, light shield, three types of nose pads, travel case, and cleaning cloth.

On the other hand, the Liberty 4NC wireless earbuds are among the best Soundcore has to offer in the $100 price range. They promise to reduce noise by up to 98.5 percent thanks to Soundcore’s advanced cancelling system.

The earbuds feature adaptive ANC 2.0, 11mm drivers, full adjustable EQ with Hear ID 2.0 for a tailored sound profile, as well as 10 hours of battery life on one charge or up to 50 hours with the case.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Popular stories

Looks like the Quest 3 Lite is still something that Tencent is interested in
Looks like the Quest 3 Lite is still something that Tencent is interested in
Meta Quest 3 upcoming update could improve phone display readability
Meta Quest 3 upcoming update could improve phone display readability
Minority Report is coming to Apple Vision Pro in the form of Spatial Personas
Minority Report is coming to Apple Vision Pro in the form of Spatial Personas
Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs update adds mixed reality mode
Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs update adds mixed reality mode
Escape Simulator VR launches in early April and it’s free
Escape Simulator VR launches in early April and it’s free
Apple working on allowing you to virtually paint and draw with a future Vision Pro
Apple working on allowing you to virtually paint and draw with a future Vision Pro
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Will the Vision Pro launch in France soon or is Apple just refreshing staff?
Will the Vision Pro launch in France soon or is Apple just refreshing staff?
Demeo Battles major update adds “ranked mode,” new in-game events, more
Demeo Battles major update adds “ranked mode,” new in-game events, more
Minority Report is coming to Apple Vision Pro in the form of Spatial Personas
Minority Report is coming to Apple Vision Pro in the form of Spatial Personas
Meta Quest 3 upcoming update could improve phone display readability
Meta Quest 3 upcoming update could improve phone display readability
Escape Simulator VR launches in early April and it’s free
Escape Simulator VR launches in early April and it’s free
Exhilarating rhythm shooter Metal: Hellsinger coming to VR
Exhilarating rhythm shooter Metal: Hellsinger coming to VR
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless