The Best Meta Quest 3 Accessories that you Need to Get for a top VR experience

im

Quest 3

Quest 3

incomplete

sort of

Quest 3

Meta Quest 3

Must-have Meta Quest 3 Comfort Accessories





Meta Quest 3 Silicone Facial Interface Comfortable, easy to clean and healthy: this silicone facial interface is a superb alternative to the pre-installed one that comes with your Quest 3. It's a must-have if you're going to be passing around your Quest 3 during parties! $39 99 Buy at Amazon Meta Quest 3 Facial Interface and Head Strap Are you looking to get not only a new, more comfortable strap for your Quest 3, but also an additional facial interface for extra protection? Well, Meta has this budget-friendly combo for you! While this isn't on the level of the Elite Strap, it's a wonderful alternative that also comes in a slew of vibrant colors, which makes it worth it! $49 99 Buy at Amazon Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap If you want a more comfortable and secure alternative to the strap that comes with your Quest 3, then the Elite Strap is your best bet. It's made from comfortable materials and has minor touches that makes it more comfortable to wear for longer periods of time. $69 99 Buy at Amazon Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap with Battery Are you looking to get a more comfortable and secure strap for your Quest 3, while also having some complaints about your headset's battery life? Well, then Meta has this alternative for you: a two-in-one product that can provide extra comfort and security, and up to two hours of extended battery life to your Quest 3! $129 99 Buy at Amazon

Quest 3

Do you plan to be the only person using Quest 3 ?

? Do you find that wearing the headset is, well, wearing you out?

Quest 3

Quest 3

Quest 3

The top Meta Quest 3 Performance Accessories





Meta Quest Active Straps (for Touch Plus Controllers) Do you want a bit of extra grip on your Quest 3's wireless controllers? Then getting these is your best bet! These are official, made to work with the Quest 3's controllers specifically, so you can't really do any better than this. They are also made from a special, breathable material that won't make your skin feel itchy and sweaty, which is always a plus for long VR sessions! $39 99 Buy at Amazon Meta Quest Touch Pro Controllers One of the best things about the Meta Quest Pro is the controllers that it comes with. And do you know what? They work with the Quest 3 too! If you want to step up your game when it comes to controllers, these are the best ones that you can get! Not only that, but they are rechargeable too, so you won't need to worry about stocking up on batteries anymore. $299 99 Buy at Amazon

Quest 3

Quest 3

Meta Quest 3 Accessories for Storage and Charging





Meta Quest 3 Carrying Case Meta doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to retail box design, so a carrying case is a must-have, especially if you plan on staying portable with your Quest 3. This case is compact and offers extra protection for your new favorite headset! $69 99 Buy at Amazon Meta Quest 3 Charging Dock The Quest 3 is a looker! If you'd like to display it in a neat way, while having it do something in the process, like charging, then this official charging dock is just for you! It will charge slower than when charger directly, but it also serves as a great place to store your Quest 3 too, so the package absolutely evens itself out. $129 99 Buy at Amazon

Quest 3

Get it back in the box (or case)

Leave it on your desk or table

Meta Quest 3 and PC VR: Here’s what you need





Quest Link Cable (16FT/5M) This is the official Link Cable which supports a stable PC-VR connection between your Quest 3 headset and your computer. Yep: it's the same one that works for the entire Quest series of headsets and it works with the latest Quest 3 too. And with such a length, it is sure to come of use for your more active game sessions! $79 Buy at Amazon Kuject Link Cable with USB-A adapter (16FT/5M) Are you looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to Oculus' Link Cable? Well, this is the one for you then! Not only that, but it also comes with a USB-A adapter (which supports video!), which is a must-have if you're like me and your PC doesn't have a built-in USB-C interface. This one has quite a lot of positive feedback from the Quest online community too! $17 off (46%) $19 99 $36 99 Buy at Amazon Linksys AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router This WiFi 6 adapter is a great choice for you, if you'd like to try and setup a dedicated wireless network for you to connect your Meta Quest 3 to your PC through. It also supports dual bands and a reasonably high speed, so you may want to switch to using it in your home too! $30 off (30%) $69 $99 Buy at Amazon TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 Router Are you looking to set up a dedicated wireless connection for your Quest 3? Then this router from TP-Link is a top choice! After the initial setup, it will be able to support a dedicated network between your Quest 3 and your computer, so that you can enjoy your games in maximum clarity and without any lag. $25 off (25%) $74 99 $99 99 Buy at Amazon

Quest 3

Quest 3

Get a Link Cable (and probably an adapter too)

Get a proper WiFi router to create a dedicated network

Quest 3

Quest 3

For now



Want more Quest 3?

Now, truth be told: there’s nothing wrong with the strap and facial interface, which come included with your. This is more so a matter of two specific things:Well, the facial interface of theis comfy and all, but it’s also great at absorbing sweat and it’s not exactly easy to clean. If you don’t mind sitting in your own sauce: sure, you may continue using it, but if you want to show off yourat parties, then getting a separate visual interface is a must, if you don’t want the headset to become a certified biohazard.Because, here’s the deal: the Elite Strap is offering a more comfortable and secure fit. So if you love playing Beat Saber — or something of the sort — for longer periods of time, then you’d definitely be interested in getting a better strap.Not only that, but there’s a variant that comes with a battery attachment, which can extend your Quest 3’s battery life by about two hours. If you’re wearing yourfor extended periods of time, then you may want to get that one instead.Meta is also offering a combo package of the two in several vibrant colors, which also basically switch up the vibe of your headset. Oh, and this package is way easier to clean too, so if you want something for your guests to use: this is a very neat choice.Do you fling your arms and hands a lot while wearing your? Then you must want a means of preventing unwanted accidents like flinging one of your controllers at your TV or monitor. Hence: straps! Comfortable, breathable and licensed.But you won’t really need those if you want to step up your game. There’s no question about it: the Quest Pro’s controllers are a top-choice when it comes to AR/VR controllers. I mean, both of them have built-in CPUs!Another thing that they are is rechargeable, unlike the controllers that come with the. Sure, they cost more than your typical rechargeable battery pack and charger, but rechargeable batteries don’t have dedicated chips inside, now, do they?Here’s a universal truth that you’d have a very hard time arguing with me about: Meta sucks when it comes to package design. Unboxing one of their products is relatively easy, but if you try to tuck everything back into the box? That’s when the nightmare begins.This is why I believe that one of the best things you can do for your favorite Meta-branded VR headset, like the, is get a dedicated carrying case. Especially when there’s an official one on offer, for extra protection.Not only that, but having a charging stand is a no brainer. I mean, when you’re done with the headset, you have one of two choices:And the second is just gross. Imagine all the things that can happen to the headset’s lenses! As such, having a charging dock is handy, because it’s not just a safe place for your headset to hang out on, but also one that provides a charge in the meantime too.One of Meta’s biggest sins as a VR manufacturer is not including a Link Cable with their headsets. And themakes no exception, as the cable included in the box is for charging only. Sure, Air Link exists, but very few users have ever had a positive experience with it.As such, if you’re interested in enjoying PC VR titles on the, you have two options:The first option is pretty straightforward: you order one of the cables that we’ve picked for you — or any other USB 3.0 USB-C to USB-C or A cable that you think will fulfill your needs — and then just use that to connect your computer to yourFair warning: if you’re getting a USB-C to USB-A adapter, because your PC is like mine and it doesn't have a dedicated USB-C port, make sure that it supports USB 3 and video transmission, because not every adapter is built that way.But what if you want to enjoy thewirelessly? I mean, it’s a pretty powerful piece of hardware and it should allow you to do that. And it does! But you’re going to need the right WiFi adapter and to follow a guide on how to set up a dedicated network for the Quest 3 to use with Air Link, if you want to have a stable experience.Both routes are absolutely valid. If you are looking for maximum stability, then going for a wired connection is the better option, but if you set up your dedicated Air Link network properly, you should be able to enjoy a hassle-free wireless VR experience too.And that was that! These are the best accessories that you may need for the Quest 3…. As time goes on, more interesting add-ons may emerge and if that ever happens, you can bet that we’ll add them here.