The Best Meta Quest 3 Accessories that you Need to Get for a top VR experience
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
At this point, you must’ve heard about this little device called the Meta Quest 3. Oh, what’s that, you’ve already pre-ordered it and you’re impatiently waiting for it to arrive? Well, if that’s the case, then I know one thing: I can’t blame you at all, because it's one of the best VR headsets on the market!
The Quest 3 has easily eclipsed the Quest 2 as the AR/VR headset to get and by the looks of things, it will keep becoming a better and better product, with it’s built-in body tracking and even MR capabilities expected to drop in 2024.
That being said, you must be wondering if there is anything that doesn’t come in the box with the Quest 3? After all, Meta has a habit of offering, let’s say, incomplete packages when it comes to its headsets.
Well, sort of. But more importantly, there are other accessories that you’re likely to want to get in order to get the best out of your Quest 3. Hence: this! Have fun browsing the top must-have accessories for the Meta Quest 3!
Must-have Meta Quest 3 Comfort Accessories
Now, truth be told: there’s nothing wrong with the strap and facial interface, which come included with your Quest 3. This is more so a matter of two specific things:
- Do you plan to be the only person using Quest 3?
- Do you find that wearing the headset is, well, wearing you out?
Well, the facial interface of the Quest 3 is comfy and all, but it’s also great at absorbing sweat and it’s not exactly easy to clean. If you don’t mind sitting in your own sauce: sure, you may continue using it, but if you want to show off your Quest 3 at parties, then getting a separate visual interface is a must, if you don’t want the headset to become a certified biohazard.
Because, here’s the deal: the Elite Strap is offering a more comfortable and secure fit. So if you love playing Beat Saber — or something of the sort — for longer periods of time, then you’d definitely be interested in getting a better strap.
Not only that, but there’s a variant that comes with a battery attachment, which can extend your Quest 3’s battery life by about two hours. If you’re wearing your Quest 3 for extended periods of time, then you may want to get that one instead.
Meta is also offering a combo package of the two in several vibrant colors, which also basically switch up the vibe of your headset. Oh, and this package is way easier to clean too, so if you want something for your guests to use: this is a very neat choice.
The top Meta Quest 3 Performance Accessories
Do you fling your arms and hands a lot while wearing your Quest 3? Then you must want a means of preventing unwanted accidents like flinging one of your controllers at your TV or monitor. Hence: straps! Comfortable, breathable and licensed.
But you won’t really need those if you want to step up your game. There’s no question about it: the Quest Pro’s controllers are a top-choice when it comes to AR/VR controllers. I mean, both of them have built-in CPUs!
Another thing that they are is rechargeable, unlike the controllers that come with the Quest 3. Sure, they cost more than your typical rechargeable battery pack and charger, but rechargeable batteries don’t have dedicated chips inside, now, do they?
Meta Quest 3 Accessories for Storage and Charging
Here’s a universal truth that you’d have a very hard time arguing with me about: Meta sucks when it comes to package design. Unboxing one of their products is relatively easy, but if you try to tuck everything back into the box? That’s when the nightmare begins.
This is why I believe that one of the best things you can do for your favorite Meta-branded VR headset, like the Quest 3, is get a dedicated carrying case. Especially when there’s an official one on offer, for extra protection.
Not only that, but having a charging stand is a no brainer. I mean, when you’re done with the headset, you have one of two choices:
- Get it back in the box (or case)
- Leave it on your desk or table
And the second is just gross. Imagine all the things that can happen to the headset’s lenses! As such, having a charging dock is handy, because it’s not just a safe place for your headset to hang out on, but also one that provides a charge in the meantime too.
Meta Quest 3 and PC VR: Here’s what you need
One of Meta’s biggest sins as a VR manufacturer is not including a Link Cable with their headsets. And the Quest 3 makes no exception, as the cable included in the box is for charging only. Sure, Air Link exists, but very few users have ever had a positive experience with it.
As such, if you’re interested in enjoying PC VR titles on the Quest 3, you have two options:
- Get a Link Cable (and probably an adapter too)
- Get a proper WiFi router to create a dedicated network
The first option is pretty straightforward: you order one of the cables that we’ve picked for you — or any other USB 3.0 USB-C to USB-C or A cable that you think will fulfill your needs — and then just use that to connect your computer to your Quest 3.
Fair warning: if you’re getting a USB-C to USB-A adapter, because your PC is like mine and it doesn't have a dedicated USB-C port, make sure that it supports USB 3 and video transmission, because not every adapter is built that way.
But what if you want to enjoy the Quest 3 wirelessly? I mean, it’s a pretty powerful piece of hardware and it should allow you to do that. And it does! But you’re going to need the right WiFi adapter and to follow a guide on how to set up a dedicated network for the Quest 3 to use with Air Link, if you want to have a stable experience.
Both routes are absolutely valid. If you are looking for maximum stability, then going for a wired connection is the better option, but if you set up your dedicated Air Link network properly, you should be able to enjoy a hassle-free wireless VR experience too.
And that was that! These are the best accessories that you may need for the Quest 3… For now. As time goes on, more interesting add-ons may emerge and if that ever happens, you can bet that we’ll add them here.
