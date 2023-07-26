Galaxy Z Flip 5 release date predictions, price, specs, and must-know features

foldable phone history. The anticipated device will be seeing the light of day alongside the larger

Today is the day that we will finally see the anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 go official, marking an important and exciting new chapter in Samsung’shistory. The anticipated device will be seeing the light of day alongside the larger Galaxy Z Fold 5 , as well as (probably) new smartwatches and tablets of the Galaxy Tab S line.





The Galaxy Z Flip 5 keeps the same general formula behind a Samsung clamshell foldable, but will likely introduce important design changes, new features, and improved functionalities. The most exciting new change seems to be a much larger external display, which would likely offer tons of expanded functionality.



In this article, we will be collating all the rumors, tidbits of leaked info, as well as our general expectations for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 that have surfaced thus far in time. Have in mind that things are likely bound to change, as rumors, however prevalent they might be, do not often translate "as is" in reality, so take everything with a grain of salt.







Once the phone goes official, we will fill this space with all the official information that’s available, including specs, features, and official renders.





Galaxy Z Flip 5 news













Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung will be announcing the on July 26 July at a dedicated event in Seoul, South Korea. That's earlier than previous Galaxy Flip releases and will make a precedent by being the first Galaxy Unpacked event held in Samsung's homeland.





As far as the release date of the foldable devices, we suspect that they will be hitting the market roughly two weeks later.





In recent years, Samsung has established a set schedule for its annual phone releases, with the foldable phones getting announced and released in August following an early year launch of the regular Galaxy S flagships. This won't be the case in 2023, as Samsung is once again changing things up.

















Galaxy Z Flip 5 price





It's too early to have any specific expectations about the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, but judging from Samsung's previous previous Z Flip releases, we might see the same or slightly higher pricing. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 was priced the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and started at $999 for the entry-level 128GB version, so we expect the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to start at $999 or be just smidgen more expensive, but probably not more than $1049.





Unfortunately, it seems that Samsung is eyeing a pretty substantial price hike for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in extension. Judging from the leaked European prices, which will reportedly start at the quite steep €1,299, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be between 15 and 20% more expensive in the US as well. That's quite the steep price hike that would abruptly break up with the usual $999 starting price of the Z Flip 5's predecessors.









Galaxy Z Flip 5 camera features and specs



The camera system of the Z Flip is definitely due for an upgrade, with Samsung relying on an okay but rather boring and uninspiring 12MP+12MP combination of wide and ultra-wide angle lenses on both the Z Flip 3 and Z Flip 4. Those took okay shots but didn't really shine with anything in particular.





Rumors claim that thanks to software, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will reportedly be able to match the Galaxy S23 in terms of camera image quality, which sounds quite promising and inspiring to all those eyeing the next foldable phone in Samsung's camp. Despite that, we are unlikely to get a substantial hardware improvement on the camera front.





It's still expected that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a 12MP main rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a 12MP secondary rear shooter with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, or rather, inside the phone, we will have a 10MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture that will be taking care of selfies and the occasional Zoom call.





Another change is the change of the camera layout itself––from vertical with the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the array will be positioned horizontally on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.





Galaxy Z Flip 5 storage versions







We expect that Samsung will offer the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in two different storage variants, starting with an entry-level 128GB and coming up with a more spacious 256GB of storage.





At this point, there have been no credible rumors calling for a 512GB version of the phone, so it's probably not happening. Alas, don't expect a microSD card slot for storage expansion, as Samsung and pretty much the industry as a whole moved away from microSD cards. A 1TB storage version certainly won't make it to the specs sheet either, as it would be more suited to the higher-tier Galaxy Z Fold 5 .





Galaxy Z Flip 5 anticipated storage versions:

128 GB

256 GB

512 GB (unlikely)



Galaxy Z Flip 5 design features



Samsung has seemingly settled on a particular design philosophy with the Z Flip lineup, with a friendly and easy-going design that relies on customization and options for personalizing your device ahead of your actual purchase. Samsung's Bespoke Studio lets you mix and match different colors for the top and bottom rear panels as well as the frame of the phone, allowing you to create a color scheme that expresses your inner self.



Design-wise, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will most certainly follow in the Galaxy Z Flip 4's footsteps. Changes are due, however. The most recent info here comes from Samsung's President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business, TM Roh, talked about the design of the two foldable phones. He indicated that the two phones will be slimmer and lighter than previous generations, so earlier rumors about such design improvements will seem to be correct.

Official Samsung video teaser regarding the Galaxy Z Flip 5 also reveals the new, zero-gap design of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which will fix one of the more glaring "issues" of the Galaxy Z Flip series thus far.

Now, onto what else we know from leaks and rumors.



One rumor that's floating around has it that Samsung might use a redesigned hinge on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which could potentially adopt a water drop design. This could not only save space but also largely eliminate the display crease and gap of the display, one of the more aggravating issues with Samsung's foldable phones. A similar type of hinge was used on the Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip, which both had pretty much non-existent display creases that made for a uninterrupted experience.

And judging from the alleged real-life leaked images of the Z Flip 5 , this rumor is most certainly materializing.



The Z Flip 5 will most likely use aluminum and glass in its build, a standard flagship combo that not only brings a premium feel but also allows the phone to that's now standard on most high-end phones. The phone would hopefully remain a rather compact offering when folded and still an easy-to-handle device when unfolded.

Some of the latest rumors regarding the Galaxy Z Flip 5 claim the phone will be IP58-rated for dust and water-resistance . Previous Galaxy Flip and Fold phones were water-tight but it wasn't guaranteed that dust and micro-particles wouldn't get inside the hinge mechanism (which could lead to damage). The phone will potentially remain water-resistant, yet not water-proof, which means it shouldn't be dunked below 3ft of water for more than 30 minutes.

While the exact dimensions of the phone are unknown, tipster IceUniverse is convinced that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will weigh just 187 grams, just as much as its predecessor, once again reaffirming the lack of any major hardware changes.

When it comes to colors, Samsung will probably reintroduce the cool Galaxy Bespoke studio for customizing the appearance of the phone before purchase. According to industry insider Ross Young , the phone will be available in the following colors: Beige, Gray, Light Green, Light Pink, Blue, Green, Platinum, and Yellow. It's unclear which of these will be universal colors and which will be Samsung.com exclusives, though.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 display specs





Galaxy Z Flip 5 , we expect at least a 6.7" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1080 by 2460-pixel resolution, a screen sharpness of 425ppi, HDR10+ support, as well as superb smoothness ensured by the 120Hz refresh rate. Yes, those are mostly a reiteration of the Galaxy Z Flip 4's display specs, as the rumor mill doesn't give away any potential updates to the inner screen of the foldable. Granted, Samsung's AMOLED displays are always excellent, so we expect nothing less of the Z Flip 5 in this regard.



The latest rumors for the Galaxy Z Flip 5

The latest rumors for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will arrive with a much larger external display, with an almost square aspect ratio. It would seem that the external display will be roughly 3.4-inches in diagonal, which is much, much larger than the screen on the Z FLip 4. Prominent leakster IceUniverse was among the first to reveal that a 3.4-inch OLED display will be used, which was later corroborated by analyst Ross Young and numerous other sources.

Such a display increase would allow Samsung to utilize the cover display in various new ways. As a refresher, the current iteration of the Z Flip's cover display shows you your notifications, offers customizable clockfaces, and a trove of widgets that show timely and important info.



Of course, any potential increase in the size of the external display would make it way more useful in comparison with the tiny ticker screens on previous Galaxy Z Flip devices. This would allow users to better interact with the phone when it's folded, as even mundane tasks require you to unfold the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

With the, we expect at least a 6.7" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1080 by 2460-pixel resolution, a screen sharpness of 425ppi, HDR10+ support, as well as superb smoothness ensured by the 120Hz refresh rate. Yes, those are mostly a reiteration of the Galaxy Z Flip 4's display specs, as the rumor mill doesn't give away any potential updates to the inner screen of the foldable. Granted, Samsung's AMOLED displays are always excellent, so we expect nothing less of thein this regard.





Another area in which we'd love to see a positive change is the crease of the main screen, and hopefully, the general lack of it at all. While not as distinct as on the earlier iterations of the Z Flip, the crease is still very much there on the Z Flip 4, the proverbial fly in the ointment that slightly "breaks" the foldable device. It's not that hard to get used to it, but the fact that you're required in the first place isn't ideal. It would be great if Samsung figures a way to make it less pronounced on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 .





Galaxy Z Flip 5 battery and charging



Due to the compact dimensions and overall size we expect to see on the Z Flip 5, it's important to hamper any hopes for an outrageously large battery on the upcoming foldable. The Z Flip 4 boasted a 3,700mAh dual-cell battery thanks to its redesigned hinge, some 300mAh larger than the one inside the Z Flip 3. The Z Flip 4 is probably pushing it near the limits of what the space constraints inside a foldable phone allow, so we don't expect anything much larger—the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely have a battery in the ballpark of 3,700mAh.





However, some recent rumors claim that we might see a smaller, 3,591mAh battery inside the Z Flip 5, consisting of a main 2,620mAh battery and a smaller 971mAh cell. Despite this "downgrade" in battery capacity, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 would possibly end up with better battery life thanks to the more frugal and efficient chip.





With such a battery, the Z Flip 4 generally satisfied us in terms of endurance. Our particular battery life tests, which are executed at a predefined display brightness of 200 nits and consist of various elements that emulate real-life usage, generally concluded that you can rely on the Z Flip 4. It beat the Galaxy S22, another compact phone to consider, in our video streaming and gaming tests, and lagged just a little in the web browsing test. With a more efficient chipset, the Z Flip 5 could likely better that result.





There will be no charger in the box of the Z Flip 5, similarly to the Z Flip 4, but the phone will likely retain the 25W charging speeds that we also saw on the Z Flip 4.





Galaxy Z Flip 5 software features





The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely arrive with whatever the future holds for Samsung's One UI interface running on top of Android 13. Android 14 is officially coming in August 2023, so we should probably have to wait before Samsung is ready with the next iteration of its software for the Z Flip 5 .





One rumor suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 might come with DeX support, just like the Z Fold. This means that you'll be able to hook up external keyboard and mouse as well as a monitor and use Samsung's desktop solution. Pretty neat and definitely boosting the potential productivity a lot.









Galaxy Z Flip 5 hardware specs





Rumors have it both the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. Galaxy Z Flip phones have never had an Exynos version, with the Snapdragon one always being the only one available globally, so we don't really expect Samsung to break away from this tradition here.





That was the case with the Z Flip 4, so it's highly likely for Samsung to reiterate that strategy of a single processor variant with the Flip 5. We also expect 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM as well as 128 and 256GB of storage to be available on board the Galaxy Z Flip 5 . Don't expect a microSD card slot for extra memory expansion, though. That ship has sailed.





Should I wait for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 ?





You should wait for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 if if you haven't jumped on the foldable hype just yet, as the Z Flip 5 will undoubtedly be an excellent entry point onto the scene. While not as feature-rich as the larger Galaxy Z Fold 5 , the Z Flip 5 could be the perfect foldable phone for regular users.





You should not wait for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 if you have a Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, or you're satisfied with your current phone. The upcoming foldable device, while undoubtedly good, is unlikely to overhaul the design or the overall experience, so you are very much likely about to get more of the same, just minorly improved.



