Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro vs Galaxy S25: The Galaxy goes Pro?

Galaxy S26 series, and we're getting a Galaxy S26 Pro for the first time in the history of the brand. What changes will this new name bring? We have some insights, as leaks and rumors are flooding the internet. The new phone will most likely come with a slightly updated design, a new chipset, a bigger battery, and probably a brighter screen.



Slapping the "Pro" moniker on the base Galaxy S-series smartphone also immediately poses the question: how does it compare with the previous, non-Pro generation, the Galaxy S25 ? Today, we're trying to neatly arrange everything we know about the upcoming Galaxy S26 Pro and put it next to all the information about the previous base flagship—the Galaxy S25 .



Design and Size

Back to oval one









We already have some leaked renders of the Galaxy S26 Pro and know what the phone will look like. The biggest change is Samsung changing the camera isle, or should we say introducing a pill-shaped one, after several generations with separate camera cutouts on the back.



Speaking of previous generations, the Galaxy S25 features the aforementioned design, and it's also a bit more compact, thanks to the smaller screen. Rumor has it that the Galaxy S26 Pro will come equipped with a 6.3-inch display (up from 6.2 inches on the S25), which will make the phone larger and potentially heavier.





*rumored





Galaxy S26 Pro will most likely rely on the same glass-metal sandwich as the previous generations, including the S25. We might see a different version of the Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back. In comparison, the S25 comes equipped with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.



We still don't have any information on the color palette of the Galaxy S26 Pro, other than the deep blue hue we saw on the renders. It looks quite similar to the Navy blue S25 color, but we have to wait and see. The S25, on the other hand, is available in a plethora of hues, including Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, Silver Shadow, Pink Gold, Coral Red, and Blue Black.





Display Differences





Modern flagships are growing bigger and bigger each year, and the Galaxy S26 Pro seems to be following the same trend. We expect the device to have a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display. There's no information on resolution, pixel density, or brightness yet, but we suspect the S26 Pro will be very close to its predecessor in terms of display tech.



The Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, resulting in around 416 PPI pixel density. Samsung cites 2600 nits of peak brightness, and in our display test we measured 2394 nits at 20% APL, which is an impressive result.





*rumored

The leaked renders of the Galaxy S26 Pro show more or less the same bezel around the screen in terms of size, and we expect the same ultrasonic fingerprint reader from the S25 to make an appearance on the new model.





Performance and Software

Snapdragon for some, Exynos for others





The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro will serve as a testbed for the Exynos 2600 chipset but in some markets (such as China and the US), the phone will launch with the next-gen Qualcomm chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. It's a real powerhouse and early benchmarks show Geekbench 6 single- and multicore scores around 3800 and 12400 respectively.





In comparison, the Galaxy S25 features the previous version of that silicon, the first "Elite" chip from Qualcomm. The phone managed 3031 and 9621 in the same Geekbench 6 single- and multicore tests. We'll run the tests on the S26 Pro once it lands in our lab.





*rumored





In terms of RAM, the new model will expand the memory to 16GB from the 12GB on the S25. The on board storage configurations are expected to remain the same (although there are some rumors about Samsung dropping the 128GB version).





Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to launch late January 2026, the operating system on board will be S26 Pro are coming with a seven-year software support pledge, but the S26 Pro will be supported one year longer, being the newer device. Given thePro is expected to launch late January 2026, the operating system on board will be Android 16 with Samsung's OneUI 8 on top. Both the S25 and thePro are coming with a seven-year software support pledge, but thePro will be supported one year longer, being the newer device.





Camera

Ultrawide upgrades





Samsung has been reluctant in bringing camera upgrades to the base model in the past couple of generations, but we expect a brand-new ultrawide camera to make an appearance on the Galaxy S26 Pro. According to the latest rumors, it features a 50MP sensor, but there's no further information at the moment. We suspect the other two cameras will be carried over from the S25.



Speaking of, the S25 features a triple camera system on its back, including one 50MP wide camera, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide. The front camera is a 12MP snapper, and we expect it on the S26 Pro as well.



*rumored





The Galaxy S25 scored 147 (out of 158) in our composite camera benchmark, and given the new ultrawide camera on the S26 Pro, we expect this score to go a bit higher. We'll snap some side-by-side samples once the S26 Pro lands in our lab.





Battery Life and Charging

300 mAh more





Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to come equipped with a 4,300 mAh battery. And while this is an upgrade compared to the 4,000 mAh cell inside the Galaxy S25 , it's still on the lower side by modern flagship standards. The world is slowly adopting silicon-carbon tech (the



The Galaxy S25 managed a battery life estimate of 7h 6m, which put it at 66th place among phones tested in the past 2 years. We expect a slightly better result from the Galaxy S26 Pro, but don't hold your breath. 300 mAh can only do so much. Again, stay tuned for tests and some hard numbers here soon. ThePro is expected to come equipped with a 4,300 mAh battery. And while this is an upgrade compared to the 4,000 mAh cell inside the, it's still on the lower side by modern flagship standards. The world is slowly adopting silicon-carbon tech (the OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a huge 7,300 mAh battery), and Samsung is lagging behind.Themanaged a battery life estimate of 7h 6m, which put it at 66th place among phones tested in the past 2 years. We expect a slightly better result from thePro, but don't hold your breath. 300 mAh can only do so much. Again, stay tuned for tests and some hard numbers here soon.





*rumored





Charging is expected to remain unchanged, at least based on the information we have at the moment, which is a bit disappointing. The Galaxy S25 supports 25W of wired charging power and fills its battery from zero to full in 1 hour and 22 minutes.





The Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to jump on the Qi2 train, offering magnets on its back to help with wireless charging alignment, and we expect a slew of MagSafe-like accessories to begin showing up once the new phone goes official.





Specs Comparison





Here's a quick specs overview of the two phones. For a detailed Galaxy S26 Pro vs Galaxy S25 specs comparison follow the link.





*rumored





Summary





Even at this early stage it seems that we're gearing up for the next incremental upgrade with the Galaxy S26 Pro. We're not sure if the new 50MP ultrawide camera and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 are enough to justify the "Pro" moniker, but we'll have to wait and test the device ourselves before jumping to conclusions.





Next to the Galaxy S25 , this phone looks like a minor step up, and you probably shouldn't upgrade if you already own the S25. On the other hand, if you're coming from an older Galaxy or switching from an iPhone, the S26 Pro is shaping up to be an excellent choice.





We will update this comparison with tests, benchmarks, and samples once the Galaxy S26 Pro arrives in our lab, so stay tuned for a final verdict soon.



