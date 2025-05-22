OnePlus Pad 3 vs OnePlus Pad 2: All the differences explained

Intro





The OnePlus Pad 3 is shaping up to be the brand’s most ambitious mid-range Android tablet yet, and that naturally raises the question: how much better will it be than last year’s already impressive Pad 2?









But as exciting as that sounds, this is still a pre-release comparison. Most of the Pad 3’s details are based on official teasers and leaked information, so take everything with a grain of salt until the official announcement on June 5.



The OnePlus Pad 2 launched in 2024 with a $550 starting price, while The Pad 3 is expected to start around $599–$649. There will be pre-orders for early buyers who want to score free accessories like the keyboard and stylus. While the Pad 2 positioned itself as an affordable yet powerful alternative to big-brand tablets, the Pad 3 looks set to push even further on that agenda with a larger screen, bigger battery, and the latest Qualcomm chip.





So, with such an aggressive package from the get-go — will the new model be worth the upgrade?





OnePlus Pad 3 vs OnePlus Pad 2 expected differences explained:











Table of Contents:





Design and Display Bigger and thinner



The OnePlus Pad 2 comes with a sleek aluminum frame with soft rounded edges and a minimalist look. It measures 6.5 mm thick and weighs 584 g, making it slightly heavier than some competitors in the same size class.





The power button, volume rocker, and stylus charging strip on the Pad 2 are all positioned for landscape-first use, with pogo pins for the keyboard connector on the bottom edge.



The Pad 3 is expected to take this same design and scale it up. According to leaks, it will feature an even thinner 6.0 mm chassis, while still retaining the aluminum build. That means it could be heavier.









In terms of screen quality, the Pad 2 impressed us with its 144Hz LCD panel, decent brightness (786 nits in our tests), and smooth scrolling. Colors weren't the most accurate, but contrast and sharpness were perfectly acceptable for regular media content and casual work. Unfortunately, we still don't know anything about water resistance or durability certification.





The Pad 3 is expected to keep the IPS LCD tech and 144Hz refresh rate, though now on a much larger panel, and reportedly with support for Dolby Vision.





Keyboard and Stylus





The Pad 2 supports a Smart Keyboard accessory that magnetically attaches via pogo pins and charges through the tablet itself. It’s well-built, with spacious keys, a large trackpad, and gesture support. Sold separately for $150, it's a must-have for productivity.



The Stylo 2, OnePlus’ smart stylus, comes with 16,000 pressure levels, Bluetooth connectivity, and magnetic charging. It costs $99 and supports remote gestures like scrolling or advancing slides.









The Stylo 2, OnePlus' smart stylus, comes with 16,000 pressure levels, Bluetooth connectivity, and magnetic charging. It costs $99 and supports remote gestures like scrolling or advancing slides.

Both accessories magnetically snap onto the frame, though there's still no dedicated silo for the stylus.

The Pad 3 will most likely support the same accessories or updated versions of them—and this time, early buyers in the U.S. can get both the keyboard and stylus for free with pre-orders. That makes the Pad 3 bundle especially attractive out of the gate.





Performance & Benchmarks More power and hopefully better tuning













Still, gaming and multitasking were handled well, and the Pad 2 was generally smooth in everyday use.



The Pad 3 is expected to upgrade to the much more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite, Qualcomm's top-tier mobile chip, in 2025. Hopefully, the new model doesn't suffer from the same throttling issues we saw in the Pad 2 and the new chip can be utilized to its maximum potential. For reference, this is the same silicon that the Galaxy S25 Ultra uses.









Software

The Pad 2 came out with OxygenOS 14, based on

Split screen and floating windows

Smart Sidebar for quick app access

Open Canvas multitasking (expected to return on Pad 3) The Pad 2 came out with OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14 , and it has now transitioned to Oxygen OS 15. It’s a near-stock experience with a few customizations, including:

It’s lightweight, fast, and well suited for productivity.

OnePlus hasn’t confirmed a long-term update policy for the Pad 3. The Pad 2 should get 3 years of major OS updates and 4 years of security patches, so the Pad 3 may follow suit unless OnePlus announces otherwise.



No DeX-like desktop mode is available, but the clean UI combined with the keyboard and stylus makes for a decent laptop replacement for most workflows.

The Pad 3 is expected to retain the same six-speaker layout, and if tuning is improved further, it could be one of the best sounding tablets in its class.



The Pad 3 is expected to retain the same six-speaker layout, and if tuning is improved further, it could be one of the best sounding tablets in its class.

There's no 3.5 mm headphone jack on the older model so we don't expect one on the new one either. The Pad 2 supported 24-bit Hi-Res audio via USB-C, which should carry over to the Pad 3.

Haptic feedback wasn’t a highlight on the Pad 2, and there’s no reason to expect major changes here.

Battery and Charging

The Pad 2 features a 9510 mAh battery, and in our tests, it held up well:

10h 43m browsing

6h 42m gaming

4h 44m video playback (disappointingly low)

Charging is where it excels—67W fast charging fills the battery in just 52 minutes, with 35% charged in 15 minutes. That’s much faster than most tablets.



The Pad 2 features a 9510 mAh battery, and in our tests, it held up well:

Charging is where it excels—67W fast charging fills the battery in just 52 minutes, with 35% charged in 15 minutes. That's much faster than most tablets.

The Pad 3 is expected to bump battery capacity to 12,140 mAh, while retaining 67W wired charging. If true, this should deliver longer battery life, although it could increase the charge time since there will be more battery to fill.

Camera About what you would expect

The Pad 2 has a 13 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera, neither of which deliver standout results. Photos are passable in good light, but lack dynamic range and detail. Video recording tops out at 4K 30fps, and it’s fine for occasional clips or video calls.



The Pad 3’s camera setup hasn’t been detailed yet, but there’s been no indication of major upgrades. It’s safe to assume the same or similar hardware, which is acceptable for a tablet, but not noteworthy. Summary





That said, the Pad 2 still holds up well in 2025—especially if you don’t need the extra screen real estate or already own the accessories. If OnePlus sticks to its ~$599–$649 expected price and delivers on performance tuning, the Pad 3 could be one of the best all-around



The OnePlus Pad 3 is shaping up to be a meaningful upgrade over the Pad 2. With a larger 13.2-inch display, next-gen Snapdragon chip, bigger battery, and bundled accessories, it's clearly aimed at buyers who want power and value in a single package.

That said, the Pad 2 still holds up well in 2025—especially if you don't need the extra screen real estate or already own the accessories. If OnePlus sticks to its ~$599–$649 expected price and delivers on performance tuning, the Pad 3 could be one of the best all-around Android tablets this year.

But for now, we'll have to wait until June 5 to see how well it lives up to its promise.

Rumors suggest 12 GB of RAM again, which should still offer ample memory for demanding apps and multitasking. Storage configurations are unconfirmed, but microSD expansion is not expected, just like on the Pad 2.

The Pad 2 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, paired with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, depending on the model. In real-world use, it’s fast and responsive, with the 144Hz display taking full advantage of the power under the hood.