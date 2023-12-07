iPad Air 6 (2024) vs iPad Pro 11 (2022): expectations

Intro





Even though there were a lot of iPad rumours throughout 2023, we didn't get a new tablet from Apple. And that's quite curious since the company has been on quite a roll — whether it be a new iPad Pro, a new base iPad, iPad Air, or a new mini, we typically got at least one refresh per year.





For one reason or another, Apple decided to leave a bigger gap between refreshes this time. That's fine — the contemporary iPads are quite awesome, no matter which tier you prefer. However, considering how heavily rumored the iPad Air and iPad mini were towards the end of 2023, we are quite confident that we will be seeing them pop up in early 2024. Well... it's not up to us in the end, but call it a hunch.





So, speaking of hunches, how will that iPad Air (2024) stack up against an iPad Pro 11 that was released in 2022? The Air is kind of an "iPad Pro killer" and since the new model will have 2 years of tech improvement advantage, maybe it will be the better buy? Here's what we expect or know so far:





iPad Air (2024) vs iPad Pro 11 (2022) expectations:

Very similar shape and size

Interchangeable accessories

120 Hz refresh rate only on Pro line

USB C with USB 2 speeds on Air, USB 3 speeds on Pro

Two speakers (landscape stereo) vs four speakers

LiDAR camera to remain a Pro feature

It's possible that we will see a 12.9-inch iPad Air (2024)!

Table of Contents: Design and Size

Display Differences

Performance

Camera

Audio Quality

Battery and Charging

Specs

Summary



Design and Size

Similar in almost every way





The modern iPad Air line is there to give you an iPad Pro 11 for less money. The corners that were cut — it has a 60 Hz screen instead of 120 Hz ProMotion and it has 64 GB of storage at its base tier. We do expect (hope?) that the latter might change this year, but more on that in the hardware section.





OK, so the iPad Air typically has a 10.9-inch screen, instead of 11 inches like on the Pro. This results in slightly thicker bezels, which isn't that much of a concern. There is a good argument to be made that it at least gives you more thumb space to comfortably hold the tablet.





The camera bump on the back is also very different — since the Air line typically only has one lens back there, instead of the dual camera + LiDAR that the Pro iPads rock.





But if you glance at a contemporary iPad Air vs iPad Pro from a distance — they look the same. And that's very welcome, because that means they fit the same accessories. You can use a Magic Keyboard with both. You can use an Apple Pencil gen 2 with both. So, if you first shop for an Air and get into the accessories, you can upgrade to a Pro and keep using them. Or just enjoy the core iPad Pro experience without the Pro price. Cool!





The iPads have had USB C ports for a while now, so no change expected there. Also, as before, we expect USB 3 file transfer speeds to still be exclusive to the iPad Pro line, and anything non-Pro to be stuck with USB 2.





Display Differences





The displays of the Airs and Pros are very similar. They are laminated screens, meaning there's no gap of air between the glass and the actual display, which looks really awesome (can only be appreciated if you've been using a cheaper tablet). The panels are LCD and the iPad Pro is the one that has a 120 Hz ProMotion refresh rate. Only the iPad Pro 12.9 has a slightly different tech here — a mini-LED screen with 2,500 local dimming zones. But that's not on the iPad Pro 11 or iPad Air, at least not yet.









So, besides the refresh rate and 0.1 inch size difference, there aren't many differences in the screens to speak for. We kind of expect the iPad Air (2024) to also get the Apple Pencil Hover feature — it's one of the newest features in the iPad Pro (2022) line — when you hover the Apple Pencil tip over the screen, you get a cursor-like experience, where menus and items may pop up and act like they are under a mouse pointer. This is again... just a hunch.





Performance and Software

#M2





The upper-range iPads have been getting the Apple M processors for a couple of years now. The M1 from the MacBooks made it to the iPad Pros of 2021, then the M2 was put in the iPad Pro (2022), while the iPad Air (2022) got the M1. See the trend?



So, in 2024, we expect to see the new iPad Air get an M2 chip as the Pro line gets prepped to receive an M3.





That said, if we are right, the iPad Air (2024) will have the same M2 chip inside it as the iPad Pro 11 (2022). So, their performance will be very, very comparable.





Where the Air line differs is its base storage tier. It is currently 64 GB, which is way too little, especially for tablets that are now marketed as tools for video or audio editing (Final Cut and Logic for iPad are now a reality!). Its next step is 256 GB and it bumps its price up to the base price of an iPad Pro 11. We do think it's time for the iPad Pro to get a base tier upgrade to 128 GB, but we'll have to wait and see if Apple agrees.





The iPad Pro 11 starts at 128 GB with upgrades to 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB, which is insanity, but... it's there.





Camera

Are tablets cameras?





Typically, you want two cameras on a tablet — the selfie camera for video calls, and then some kind of rear-facing camera to scan documents or for some sort of emergency "Hey, look at that" picture-taking.





The iPad Air line typically has a 12 MP selfie camera with the ultra-wide lens that enables Center Stage (the camera follows your face automatically), and a 12 MP main camera in the back, which is pretty usable.





The iPad Pros push that further with an extra 10 MP ultra-wide camera in the back, and then a LiDAR sensor for AR applications. Cool tech, but we are unsure how many regular users actually find use for it.





We don't expect anything to change, unless Apple introduces some new feature or notable upgrade for the selfie camera — since that's the most used camera on tablets.





Audio Quality





The iPad Air line has two speakers, located on the top and bottom of the tablet — otherwise known as "landscape stereo", as they end up as left and right speakers when watching movies or YouTube videos. The iPad Pros have quad speakers. We expect this setup to keep being the same for the future generations.







In our experience, the Air's dual speakers are only slightly worse than the Pro. They sound a bit boxier, with a slight mid hump, and compress a bit more at higher volumes, where the quad speakers of the iPad Pros find it easier to push air and sound a bit more spatious. The difference is there but is not huge, so the speaker setup will not be a make or break here.





Battery Life and Charging

iPads last





iPads, any model iPad, generally give us around 10 hours of screen-on time. We've used the large 12.9-inch iPad Pros, the 11-inchers, the Airs, and the base iPads, and it's usually the same story. They are dependable for a full day, unless you want to play those shiny console-level games or render 4K video on them, of course. For binging YouTube, for web-based work, or even music-based apps, they can easily get through a day. For heavy workloads — you can get about 5 hours out of them still.





We doubt we will see much improvement in this aspect any time soon, and we do hope Apple doesn't somehow make the battery life worse on the next iPad Air. For what it's worth — we doubt they will.





Specs Comparison





The iPad Air usually trucks a step behind the iPad Pro. If we are to assume that we will see an M3 chip in the Pros of 2024, then the Air will surely get an M2 chip. What else?





*Assumed or rumored specs





So, the iPad Air 6 (2024) is coming in as an iPad Pro (2022) replacement, more or less. You will still miss the 120 Hz display and, if you ask us, once it launches — it will be better to hunt down an iPad Pro 11 (2022) at clearance prices rather than going for a new iPad Air.





Summary





So, the iPad Air 6 will come, sooner or later, and it will — again — be a viable alternative to the iPad Pro of its own generation. As long as you don't mind the 60 Hz screen, you will be able to enjoy full support of the Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, Stage Manager, and a powerful processor, which honestly has no business being in a tablet (but we are happy it is).





But still, landing a deal on the iPad Pro 11 (2022) will just be the better choice. Quad speakers, 120 Hz screen, and a 128 GB base storage — that's just a win. Now, if the iPad Air (2024) gets a storage upgrade, that'd up its value. We'll see how the market and the offered products shift once it launches.







