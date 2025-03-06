EcoFlow River 3 Plus Review: Now that’s a winner

EcoFlow’s River 3 Series has been around for some time, and we’ve had the opportunity to test the two standard models: the River 3 (check out our full EcoFlow River 3 review ) and the River 3 Plus, which offers a higher 286Wh capacity. The latter now features expansion ports, with EcoFlow selling additional batteries that help users upgrade to the EcoFlow River 3 Max or the River 3 Max Plus (more on that follows).





After putting the unit through extensive testing for everyday home use, it's time to share what we found.





EcoFlow River 3 Plus: save $70 at Amazon $70 off (23%) Amazon sells the 286Wh EcoFlow River 3 Plus for 23% off its list price. That lets you save $70, making the compact portable power station a solid pick. This promo might not remain for long. Buy at Amazon EcoFlow River 3 Plus: $70 off at the official store $229 $299 $70 off (23%) The compact but powerful EcoFlow River 3 Plus is also available straight from the EcoFlow Store. Over here, you can save $70 on the station or get it in a bundle with an extra battery, solar panel, and more. Buy at ECOFLOW





Design, size, first impressions









The EcoFlow River 3 Plus closely resembles its non-Plus relative, following the same design with a built-in handle on the rear. While it's slightly larger and heavier — weighing in at 10.36 lb (~4.7 kg) with dimensions of 9.21 x 9.13 x 5.75 in (234 x 232 x 146 mm) — the sturdy handle helps balance the weight, making it easy to carry around.





Here's a breakdown of the River 3 Plus's ports:

2x USB-A ports (12W max per port, 24W total)

1x USB-C port (100W max)

1x Car outlet (12.6V / 10 A, 126W max)

3x AC outlets (600W total output)





Like most portable power stations, the device features an LCD screen on the front, but this one is noticeably brighter than most we’ve encountered. No more squinting to read the screen in bright sunlight, so kudos to EcoFlow for that!





Large and modern-looking, the screen provides real-time details about input and output wattage, UPS status, and more. Unlike the standard River 3, this model comes with a built-in light unit on the front with two brightness levels and an SOS mode — a welcome addition for campers. Moreover, you have two ventilation grills on each side. On the back, you can find all available charging ports, plus two AC outlets.





Given its relatively affordable asking price, it’s no surprise that the portable power station has a plastic design. It’s not some kind of cheap material, though, and the unit looks pretty well-designed overall. Contrary to the standard River 3, this variant doesn’t collect fingerprints on the top side as easily, which is another welcome upgrade.









Speaking of appreciated changes, the River 3 Plus has expandable capacity. The model supports the EcoFlow EB300 (286Wh) and the EB600 expansion batteries, providing more reliability and extended runtime. With the EB300, you transform the station into the River 3 Max model, while the larger expansion battery gives you the EcoFlow River 3 Max Plus. The battery expansion port is placed on the bottom side of the unit.





The River 3 Plus delivers 600W total AC pure sine wave output. Through the EcoFlow app, however, you can enable the X-Boost technology, which lets you power appliances with higher wattage requirements (up to 1200W). Inside, the compact power station features LiFePO4 battery cells, rated for a 10-year lifespan (up to 3,000 cycles) before capacity drops to 80%.





How to recharge the River 3 Plus? You can use mains electricity with the provided AC cable, vehicles (again, you get the cable in the box), solar power (up to 220W), or gas generators. For the latter, simply connect the provided AC cable to the generator’s standard AC socket. Moreover, you can transform your power station into a UPS (uninterruptible power supply) unit with switchover times of <10 ms via the included USB-B port.

Real-life testing and app controls





Beyond the design, the River 3 Plus’s real-world performance is crucial. And this unit definitely delivers! With continuous 600W output, the station easily powers a multicooker (600W), electric grill (580W), and other home appliances without issues.





Below, you can find how the River 3 Plus performs with different devices based on our tests:





Laptops: ~3 times

Smartphones: ~8 times

Multicookers (600W): 25 mins

Electric grills (580w): ~30 mins

TVs: ~8.5-9 hours

Smartwatches: ~50 times





If you’ve already read our EcoFlow River 3 review, you’d probably recall it was largely unreliable with appliances over 100W. Here, we found no such problems. In fact, one of our colleagues was even able to briefly power the startup and controls (the electronic components) of a 20kW pellet stove during an unexpected power outage.





As for recharging, we used the AC cable and a solar panel provided by EcoFlow to restore the unit to full capacity. When connected to mains electricity, the River 3 Plus reached 100% in just 60 minutes. With a 160W solar panel, due to the winter season, we received an average input of 110W-120W, and a full charge took about 3-4 hours.





Moving on to app controls, the River 3 Plus pairs with the EcoFlow app on your smartphone, allowing you to monitor input/output stats as well as the remaining battery percentage. You can also download firmware updates, set up automation functions, and more.









Pricing, availability, alternatives





The EcoFlow River 3 Plus costs $299 in the US, but you can often buy it at discounted prices through the EcoFlow Store and major retailers like Amazon. The unit hasn’t been announced in Europe yet and awaits a launch date sometime this month (expect a price of around €330 in Europe).





Like any portable power station, the River 3 Plus has several strong competitors. The Anker Solix C300 is one standout example. The compact alternative costs $249.99 and features 288Wh capacity and 300W output power (600W surge). It has eight ports, including three AC outlets, three USB-C ports (including a 140W two-way outlet), one USB-A, and a car outlet.



The $299 Bluetti EB3A is another similar option with a 286Wh capacity and a 600W output. While this one has a wireless charging pad on top, it comes with just two AC sockets (one in Europe), which may be a drawback for some. Another thing is that its retractable handle doesn’t feel very sturdy, not to mention the unit has a very dated design. Other than that, it’s mostly similar to the River 3 Plus, featuring a car outlet, a 100W max USB-C port, and two USB-A ports.





If you don’t mind paying a higher price, we’d recommend the EcoFlow Delta 2 (get an in-depth look at its capabilities via our EcoFlow Delta 2 review ). This unit has a 1kWh capacity (expandable to 3kWh), 1800W AC output, and as many as 15 ports. At 699, it’s considerably more expensive than the River 3 Plus, but you can regularly find it for 50% off at EcoFlow.com after the launch of the Delta 3 Series.





Bluetti EB3A: save $70 with a coupon at Amazon $70 off (26%) The Bluetti EB3A is currently available at a ~$270 list price on Amazon. However, you can apply a coupon code to save $70 on the small portable power station. Buy at Amazon EcoFlow Delta 2: $200 off with a coupon $200 off (29%) Don't mind paying slightly more for a backup home power source? The EcoFlow Delta 2 might be the right pick. This one arrives for $200 off at Amazon with a coupon code. Buy at Amazon





Should you buy the River 3 Plus?









Honestly, we didn’t have high hopes about this station, given that the River 3 didn’t exactly live up to our expectations, but the River 3 Plus left a positive impression. It stood out with a bright LCD screen, sturdy design, and reliable output (more on that follows). As far as we’re concerned, it’s one of the best sub-$300 power stations to consider.





So, would we recommend it? Yes! The EcoFlow River 3 Plus offers a compelling balance between size, price, and quality. It’s much more reliable than the standard River 3 while costing just $60 more, so it’s an easy recommendation for outdoor and home use.