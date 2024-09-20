Anker Solix C800 Plus review: Must-have for camping

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Anker Solix C800 Plus with its strip light and display turned on, placed on a white table against a blue background.
Whether you are out camping or facing an unexpected power outage, the Anker Solix C800 Plus is a portable power station that helps you tackle all sorts of situations. Its multiple ports, reliable output and versatile lighting make it an especially reasonable choice for outdoor activities. We've been testing this 768Wh portable power station for quite some time, and the moment has come to share our impressions.

Before we dive deeper, we suggest checking out the Bluetti EB3A in case you need something smaller and more affordable, or the Delta 2 by EcoFlow for more output power (at a higher price).

Design, size and first impressions


Think twice if you believe the Solix C800 Plus will become your home's next accessory. This station is primarily designed for outdoorsy users. Why is that? Well, it has two camping lights with three modes: flashlight, candlelight and floodlight, which make it stand out from options with a similar 1200W (1600W surge power) output, such as the Bluetti AC70.

You press a button to switch between those modes. The button on each unit also shows its remaining battery life. What happens when these lights run out of juice? You simply place them back inside the station and they'll recharge via the charging pins (two for each light). Simple, convenient and definitely appreciated.

The two lights are housed inside the station itself, tucked neatly on each side of the telescope pole. The pole extends as much as 3.3 ft (1 m) and comes with a magnet on top. The lights themselves are also magnetic for seamless connection to the pole, but you can also hang them for, say, lighting inside your camping tent.


Aside from the handy lights, the station mostly follows the design layout of other Anker generators. You have a sturdy rectangular box measuring 14.61 x 8.07 x 9.96 in (371 × 205 × 253 mm) and weighing about 24 lb / 10.9 kg with two molded handles on top. Outlet-wise, the unit has three 16A/250V AC outlets with 1200W max output on the front, plus:
  • a single 100W USB-C;
  • a single 30W USB-C;
  • two USB-A ports (12W max each);
  • a single 10A/12V DC Cigarette Lighter plug;
  • a display that shows the remaining battery percentage, output and input power;
  • built-in strip light atop the display with adjustable brightness settings.

We should mention that our Solix C800 Plus is the European variant. While our unit features three AC outlets, users in the US get five 10A/120V AC outlets, giving you a total of 10 ports for different appliances.

Each side of the station features cooling vents. You also get the mains input, the reset switch, and the solar input port on the left side. The back of the Solix C800 Plus is plain, and unlike the Delta 2, this large buddy doesn't feature expansion options.

In the box, you get the solar generator, a user manual, plus AC, car, and solar charging cables.


Real-life testing and app controls


Our experience with the Solix C800 Plus has been enjoyable, but not all that remarkable. Don't get us wrong: the generator aced our tests, but we wouldn’t really recommend it for home use because, clearly, it’s intended for camping. 

So, what can you charge with it? Anything from a portable cooler to an electric grill and beyond. You can take it on camping trips and let it cool drinks for almost 13.5 hours on your portable cooler (55W) or prepare a hot cup of coffee on a 1.1kWh coffee maker. The station has sufficient output to run a full-sized coffee machine for about 30 minutes, provided you don't mind hearing the cooling fans run at max power.

Our tests have also estimated that you can charge:
  • Laptops ~5 times;
  • Android phones ~30 times;
  • iPhones ~50 times;
  • accessories ~95 times;
  • 750W electric grills ~40-50 minutes;
  • 40W TVs ~15-15.5 hours;

As you can see from the results above, this station's 768Wh capacity is sufficient to last you at least two days out in the wild. Of course, if you use it for more power-hungry appliances, you'll have to top it up sooner than that.

Speaking of top-ups, Anker has integrated an UltraFast charging technology, allowing you to completely replenish the station 0-100% in just 58 minutes. You can enable the feature via the Anker app. The generator also supports 300W of max solar input, and you can charge it via your vehicle via the 12V DC input port.

What about app controls? The Anker app is pretty straightforward and allows you to view AC and DC input and output across the different ports. You also get to control the display's brightness levels, adjust the screen and the unit's timeout, change the device's name, etc.


Pricing, availability, alternatives


In the EU, the Solix C800 Plus costs €699, while US shoppers can get it for $649. The model can often be found at discounted prices at the official Anker store or on Amazon. Like most options in this category, you can purchase it separately or bundle it with a solar panel for more sustainability. The unit has a five-year hassle-free warranty, which is becoming a standard for portable power stations with LiFePO4 battery cells.

While the Solix C800 Plus is an incredible choice for camping, thanks primarily to its three-mode lights, the Bluetti AC70 is a perfectly good alternative for home use. The latter costs $699 and features a higher output in surge mode, offering up to 2000W lifting power for heating devices and more.

The Bluetti station also supports expansions. It can reach as much as 3,840kWh capacity with the B300 expansion battery. Additionally, it supports 500W solar input.

Another viable alternative could be the non-Plus Solix C800. This option is almost identical to the C800 Plus in terms of output power and rated capacity. However, it lacks the camping lights and the telescopic pole. Instead, you get a storage solution where the lights are stored on the Plus model. The base version is also cheaper, retailing for $599.

Bluetti AC70 is available at Amazon

The Bluetti AC70 is a fantastic Anker Solix C800 Plus alternative. This option has the same 768Wh capacity and offers 1000W output via two AC outlets with 2000W max output in Power Lifting mode. The station supports a higher max solar input, and it's available on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

The Anker Solix C800 is $200 off at Amazon

If you prefer Anker products but don't often spend time in the wilderness, consider the Anker Solix C800. If we don't count the three-mode camping lights (which are absent from the Solix C800), the unit is almost identical to its Plus relative. You can now purchase it for $200 off with a coupon provided at Amazon.
$200 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy the Anker Solix C800 Plus?


The Anker Solix C800 Plus is an option we'd mostly recommend for outdoor activities. It's not that you won't find applications for it at home. On the contrary, it can serve as a fantastic backup home power solution. But the thing is that if you have no intention of using the camping lights, there's really no point in paying $50 more for the C800 Plus. You can simply get the regular Solix C800 and enjoy the same experience. 
