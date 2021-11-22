Massive ZTE deal time: flagship phones for 50% off!0
Advertorial by ZTE: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!
ZTE has already spilled the beans on its Black Friday 2021 sale — an awesome bundle and discount for the Axon 30 or $200 off on the Axon 30 Ultra (click to see the full deal).
However, additionally, ZTE will also be holding a series of flash sale deals when Black Friday approaches. For a full week, you can get up to 89% off on various ZTE products!
ZTE Axon 30 Ultra
Thin, light, powerful, quad camera
Black Friday flash deal price: $749 $374 (50% off!)
The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is ZTE’s flagship for 2021 and it has been praised for its thin and light build — it was awarded a CMF (colors, materials, finish) design award — despite it packing powerful, modern hardware and a quad-camera module.
Powered by a Snapdragon 888 and 8 GB of RAM, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra (PhoneArena rating: 8.3) is at the top of the Android phone food chain. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED screen is also capable of ultra-high, 144 Hz refresh rates — something that’s still rare to see on smartphones.
ZTE USA store flash deals: Nov 22 to Nov 29 | 7 AM - 9 AM EST
But that’s not all! During the Black Friday flash deals period, ZTE will be offering:
- ZTE LiveBuds — true wireless earphones for $39.90 $9.90 (75% off!). Perfect to combo with your brand-new Axon flagship, or to get separately as a gift!
- ZTE Watch Live — AMOLED screen, 21 -day battery life, 12 sports modes, step and sleep tracking, heart-rate and SpO2 measurements for $39.90 $9.90 (75% off!). Gift as a fitness tracker or get one for yourself!
- ZTE 65 W fast charger — top up your ZTE flagships or other mobile devices in no time! Price: $29.90 $9.90
- Case, screen protector, USB-C cable — ZTE will also sell various small accessories for only $1 apiece during the flash sale events.
When will the ZTE Flash Deals be live?
Here comes the good news — this is not a single-day event! No, no — you will have a chance to get in on the flash sale every day for a full week — from the 22nd of November to the 29th of November! Here are the stores you can visit and the times the flash deals will be live: