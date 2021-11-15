ZTE Axon 30 and Axon 30 Ultra starting Black Friday early! Flagship phones, unbelievable prices

Advertorial by ZTE: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!













All screen, no holes











The jewel of the ZTE Axon 30 PhoneArena rating: 8.8 ) is its screen 6.9-inch, 1080p screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate screen. Yes, it is an OLED panel with deep blacks and rich colors, ready to immerse you in uninterrupted content. Be it for gaming, social media clips, or movies — the ZTE Axon 30 has no punch-holes or notches to eat into your picture. You see everything as it was meant to be shown.





Despite having a huge screen, the ZTE Axon 30 is made for comfort — it is only 0.31 in (7.8 mm) thin and 6.67 oz (189 g) light.





Camera: overkill

The The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra PhoneArena rating: 8.3 ) dials things to 11 with a super-res quad camera on the back. Three of the cameras — wide, ultra-wide, and portrait — have 64 MP sensors underneath, and the 4th camera is a 5x optical zoom one with an 8 MP resolution.





See the Axon 30 Ultra deal here





The Axon 30 Ultra's 6.7-inch AMOLED screen wraps over the edges in a waterfall curve and has super-thin bezels around it. The body of the phone is thin and light, at 0.31 in (8 mm) and 6.63 oz (188 g). It's easy to handle, making it a poweruser's best friend — be it for taking many photos or gaming for prolonged sessions.



ZTE Axon 30 and ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Black Friday deal



Check out Black Friday deals in the ZTE Store!

Starting on the 15th of November, you can grab a ZTE Axon 30 Ultra at $200 off outright, bringing its price well below any other flagship on the market right now!



Alternatively, you can grab a ZTE Axon 30 in a bundle with a Bluetooth speaker, case, and screen protector and still pay $50 less than the phone’s original MSRP.

The Axon 30 Ultra's 6.7-inch AMOLED screen wraps over the edges in a waterfall curve and has super-thin bezels around it. The body of the phone is thin and light, at 0.31 in (8 mm) and 6.63 oz (188 g). It's easy to handle, making it a poweruser's best friend — be it for taking many photos or gaming for prolonged sessions.Starting on the 15th of November, you can grab a ZTE Axon 30 Ultra at $200 off outright, bringing its price well below any other flagship on the market right now!Alternatively, you can grab a ZTE Axon 30 in a bundle with a Bluetooth speaker, case, and screen protector and still pay $50 less than the phone’s original MSRP.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Tis the season of mega deals and ZTE is starting things off early with a very lucrative sale of its latest-and-greatest flagship duo — the Axon 30 and Axon 30 Ultra.You might have heard of them — the ZTE Axon 30 is currently the smartphone that has the best implementation of an under-screen selfie camera. The Axon 30 Ultra is a photographer's gem with a quad 64 MP camera.