Zenfone 12 Ultra teaser shows a feature you may have loved - a decade ago

Zenfone 11 Ultra. | Image Credit - PhoneArena





Asus is gearing up for its launch of the Zenfone 12 Ultra, and the company's latest teaser on X highlights not an eye-widening camera, not a super-fast processor, not even mind-reading AI but... well, the 3.5mm headphone jack. A view of a man with wired headphones plugged into the Zenfone 12 Ultra is something we haven't seen in a while, alright!

Zenfone 12 Ultra will put a big smile on your face!



The full AI experience is coming on February 6 at 14.30 (GMT+8).#Zenfone12Ultra#AISnapinStylepic.twitter.com/F67H2y7VOk — ASUS (@ASUS) January 30, 2025





How good of an idea is to flaunt a headphone jack on a flagship in 2025?

