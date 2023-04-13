Samsung's 2023 foldables will use batteries that can be easily removed



Samsung already made battery replacement easier on the Galaxy S23 line by adding pull tabs that allow the battery to come out of a Galaxy S23 series phone with a simple pull on the, well, tab. No tool is required and no chemical is needed to dissolve any adhesive. The only way things could be easier is if the phones had replaceable batteries like they used to in the older days (when the iPhone was the exception rather than the rule).

Battery packs for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 have a pull tab for easy removal









As spotted by GalaxyClub (via AndroidHeadlines ) South Korean regulatory agency Safety Korea recently certified the battery packs for both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Each phone will use a pair of batteries and the documentation included photos of the batteries that measure their sizes. All four battery packs have a pull tab as signified by the blue sticker that shows the location of the tab and reads "Pull out." This should make it easier to replace the battery or to remove it for a repair on both devices.









The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have a model number of SM-F946 and could contain battery packs EB-BF946ABY and EB-BF947ABY. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 carries the model number of SM-F731 and the battery packs for the clamshell might be model numbers EB-BF731ABY and EB-BF732ABY. The Galaxy Club says that the secondary battery for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (EB-BF731ABY) has a rated capacity of 971mAh. This is a tad lower than the secondary battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 which is rated at 1,040mAh.









The knee-jerk reaction to this information is to say that the total battery capacity for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 clamshell flipper will be lower than the 3700mAh capacity for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. But without knowing the capacity of the Galaxy Z Flip 5's primary battery (EB-BF732ABY), there is no way to know for sure. Also, Samsung could be counting on the more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, expected to power both upcoming foldable models, to help deliver improved battery life.





Last year, Samsung tested two different battery pairs for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, EB-BF721ABY/EB-BF722ABY and EB-BF723ABY/EB-BF724ABY. It decided on the pair with the highest battery capacity which was the second combo. With that in mind, it is possible that neither of the two battery packs tested by Safety Korea will make it into the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.





The batteries that Samsung will use for its 2023 foldables are being sourced from Amperex.

Galaxy Flip 5 Cover Screen is expected to be a massive 3.8 inches and have new capabilities







The latest word from highly rated leaker Ross Young (who is the co-founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) calls for the Galaxy Z Fold to feature a 6.6-inch Cover Screen while the Cover Screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is getting a huge increase to 3.8-inches. Considering that the small Cover Screen has always been an issue to buyers of Sammy's clamshell flipper, demand for the phone could go right through the roof this year.





The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 both had 1.9-inch Cover Screens and still were the most popular foldable in 2021 and 2022 respectively. With the massive new Cover Screen offering new capabilities, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 should give Sammy's clamshell flipper a hat trick by keeping the title of best-selling foldable for the third consecutive year.

By the way, according to Young, the internal screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will weigh in at 7.6 inches and the display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will measure 6.7 inches when the device is open.

