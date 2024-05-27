YouTube starts testing the ability to reply to a Super Chats message
YouTube announced early last week it started to test an improvement to Dream Track AI-powered feature, which will allow users to create instrumental-only soundtrack in Shorts. A few days later, the media company revealed yet another experimental feature that will make its way to select users.
As the title says, the new feature that’s now being tested allows YouTube users to reply to a Super Chat message in a live stream or Premiere. According to the company, only a small group of users will receive this new feature and will be able to replay to Super Chats.
If you’re one of the lucky users who got access to the new feature, you’ll notice that once you reply to a Super Chat message, that reply will appear in the live stream and be treated like a live chat message when in the live archive.
The Super Chat features was introduced back in 2017, allowing viewers to purchase a highlighted message in the chat stream that stands out from the crowd to get the creator’s attention. Super Chats remain pinned to the top of the chat for up to 5 hours. More interesting features coming to YouTube creators are detailed in the video below.
On the bright side, YouTube confirmed plans to roll out the new feature more widely in the coming months, which means its testing is nearing completion.
