YouTube TV gets a much-needed redesign to streamline browse experience

Catch up on your favorites





Fun fact: YouTube TV was so keen on delivering a more compact experience to its users that it considered removing the live guide completely. Luckily, they decided against it and made some changes that’ll hopefully improve things.



That being said, if you’ve already received the update and aren’t truly content with it, we have some good news: YouTube TV promised to continue to improve discover and browse experiences in future updates. Speaking of updates, the streaming service revealed plans to add the ability to easily switch between user profiles, although it didn’t say when the new feature will be coming.