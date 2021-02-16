YouTube TV might soon allow users to download shows for offline watching
The good news is Google plans to add this nifty feature to the Android app, 9to5google discovered recently. Apparently, there are strings in the app's code that refer to this particular feature that's not yet available. Also, the latest YouTube TV update on Android devices introduces a new alert, which notifies the users about incomplete downloads.
Although the feature was only discovered in the Android app, we expect Google to make it available to YouTube TV users on iOS as well probably at the same time. So, if you've been waiting for such a feature know that it will be coming, and very soon apparently.