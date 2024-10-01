YouTube TV quietly adds background play on Android and iOS
YouTube TV subscribers can finally enjoy the convenience of background play, a feature that has been long-awaited and was previously exclusive to YouTube Premium users. This new functionality allows users to continue listening to their chosen channel even after leaving the app or locking their device, enhancing the overall viewing experience.
Reports from various users on Reddit suggest that the background play feature has been gradually rolling out over the past week. Some users have already confirmed the availability of this feature on their Android and iOS devices, while others are still eagerly awaiting its arrival. It's anticipated that the rollout will continue in the coming weeks, ensuring that all YouTube TV subscribers can soon enjoy the benefits of background play.
I am pleased to see YouTube TV embrace background play. This feature adds another layer of convenience and flexibility to an already valuable service, making it even more appealing to a wider audience. The ability to listen to content while multitasking or engaging in other activities is a significant advantage, and it aligns with the evolving needs and expectations of users. It's great to see YouTube TV responding to user feedback and enhancing the overall user experience. For me, this update makes YouTube TV a more attractive option for cord-cutters looking for a comprehensive and user-friendly streaming service. Now, if they could only stop raising the prices.
Background play has been a highly sought-after feature on YouTube, providing the flexibility to multitask or simply listen to content while focusing on other activities. However, for some time, this feature has been restricted to YouTube Premium subscribers, limiting access for free users. The fact that YouTube TV, a paid service, lacked this basic functionality was a point of contention among many subscribers. It seemed counterintuitive that a premium service would withhold a feature readily available on the free version, albeit with certain limitations.
The recent rollout of background play on YouTube TV marks a significant step forward for the platform. It addresses a long-standing concern among users and brings YouTube TV in line with user expectations for a paid service. Now, thanks to the efforts of the YouTube TV team and the feedback from dedicated users, the wait is finally over.
