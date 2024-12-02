Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Cyber Monday is here
Grab excellent deals on the best phones while they last!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Software updates Apps Google
YouTube TV logo on a black background.
After the main YouTube app got its mini-player update, now the YouTube TV app for Android phones and tablets has a new mini-player styled picture-in-picture.

Previously, the YoutTube TV app had its mini-player docked at the bottom bar. The program name was overlaid with a progress bar in this setup. You had a very wide crop of what was playing with the play and pause button at the right. A tap or swipe can bring back the fullscreen interface. This design was similar to the old experience in the YouTube app, and the current controls in YouTube Music.

With the new update, YouTube TV's mini-player is now an in-app picture-in-picture window. The play-pause button is surrounded by the buttons to skip and rewind for 15 seconds. You can tap the center button to expand back to the main screen of the app.


Just like in the YouTube app, you can pinch-to-zoom and have the player span the full width of your screen. This change makes the mini-player more usable than the previous one. However, by default, the mini-player window is still quite small.

The new mini-player design seems to be rolled out with version 8.47.0 of YouTube TV for Android. This addition makes the experience between the different YouTube-branded apps more unified.

Some people may like this new design as the picture-in-picture mini-player allows you more control in a more intuitive manner than the previous one. I agree that it's nice to have while you browse different content in the app, and I do like also the fact that Google is working on unifying its different apps under the YouTube umbrella to look and work similarly.

It's a bit confusing though as some people have noticed the old YouTube mini-player back recently. We'll see what direction YouTube goes, but probably, the new mini-player we're seeing here may be it.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals 2024: Save $200 on the latest iPad Pro and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals 2024: Save $200 on the latest iPad Pro and more
One UI 7 fervor reaches ridiculous levels as users download leaked system apps
One UI 7 fervor reaches ridiculous levels as users download leaked system apps
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless