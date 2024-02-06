Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

YouTube TV subscribers getting “1080p enhanced” support for better picture quality

Apps
@cosminvasile
YouTube TV subscribers getting “1080p enhanced” support for better picture quality
YouTube TV offers customers multiple options when it comes to streaming quality. The best that the service can offer is 4K, but not many channels can be watched in 4K.

Unfortunately, the majority of the cable channels that YouTube TV streams only broadcast in 720p for most content, and YouTube TV doesn’t enhance the quality of the video.

Sometimes YouTube TV subscribers are getting 4K content that’s been upscaled from 1080p, but the overall sentiment is that picture quality picture is quite low for live streams.

But that’s about to change (hopefully), as YouTube TV is now rolling out a new “1080p enhanced” streaming option for its subscribers. The option will be available on updated 4K-compatible streaming devices and promises to offer the service’s highest video quality below 4K.

So, if you want to benefit from the best possible viewing experience and be able to set the video quality to 1080p Enhanced, you’ll need to upgrade to a 4K- compatible streaming device, if you don’t own one already.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part

Latest News

Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless