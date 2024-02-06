YouTube TV subscribers getting “1080p enhanced” support for better picture quality
YouTube TV offers customers multiple options when it comes to streaming quality. The best that the service can offer is 4K, but not many channels can be watched in 4K.
Unfortunately, the majority of the cable channels that YouTube TV streams only broadcast in 720p for most content, and YouTube TV doesn’t enhance the quality of the video.
But that’s about to change (hopefully), as YouTube TV is now rolling out a new “1080p enhanced” streaming option for its subscribers. The option will be available on updated 4K-compatible streaming devices and promises to offer the service’s highest video quality below 4K.
Sometimes YouTube TV subscribers are getting 4K content that’s been upscaled from 1080p, but the overall sentiment is that picture quality picture is quite low for live streams.
So, if you want to benefit from the best possible viewing experience and be able to set the video quality to 1080p Enhanced, you’ll need to upgrade to a 4K- compatible streaming device, if you don’t own one already.
