YouTube TV picks up nifty feature in latest update

YouTube TV, just like many other TV services, has the broadcast delay feature as part of its offering. The delay between the camera capturing an event and the event being displayed when you’re watching on your TV is one of the features treasured by sports fans.

Today, YouTube TV announced that it has added a new feature that allows users to reduce broadcast delay on their TV. However, the new option doesn’t come without some compromises.

For example, the lower the broadcast delay, the less buffer the video player will have, which means that the chances of experiencing playback interruptions will be higher.

Obviously, internet congestion, Wi-Fi interference, and other factors may cause live programming issues too. In fact, YouTube TV admits that delays can happen even when someone has a great network.

In any case, if you want to check out the new feature here is what you have to do from your YouTube TV app:

  • Select the three dot more menu
  • Select “Broadcast Delay”
  • Select “Decrease for 48 hours” or “Default”

Keep in mind that if you choose “Decrease for 48 hours,” the decreased broadcast delay will revert to “Default” after the 2 days are up. According to Google, “Default” is best when it comes to stability, so if you want to reduce playback interruptions to a minimum, this is the setting that you should use.

On the other hand, “Decrease for 48 hours” is the best choice if you want to reduce live spoilers, so each option has its strengths and weaknesses.
