YouTube is experimenting with a new conversational AI and an AI-organized comment section



The "Topics" section will appear alongside the "Top" and "Newest" sort options on select videos with large comment sections. Creators will be able to remove any comment topics they don't want, and delete individual comments that show up under specific topics.





Meanwhile, both of these features YouTube features are experimental and will be available via the You'Tube Premium "Try experimental new features" page on both the web and the app. Currently, I am only seeing the "Explore comment topics summarized by AI" feature available to me and the experiment will only be available through December 5th.

