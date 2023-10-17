YouTube gets new AI-powered advertising that helps brands target major events or holidays

YouTube advertisers can use AI now for better advertising

The advertiser will be able to use AI to identify a big cultural moment like the ones mentioned above and then serve ads across a video referencing the topic or event. These videos will be curated into dynamically updated playlists.







AI is now becoming a prominent way that we interact with the internet. Actually, you don't interact with AI just by chatting with Bard. AI's been in advertising as well and is quietly powering the ads you're seeing, where they are, and why. The Spotlight Moments feature is just one of several AI-powered initiatives launched by YouTube. Other such campaigns are Video Reach and Video View, which also use Google AI.





