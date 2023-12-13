YouTube Music's revamped Now Playing UI now seems to be available to more people
YouTube Music has now gotten a revamped now playing screen, which comes with subtle changes and a more streamlined look. The new look was spotted months ago by a lucky few, while now it seems it has rolled out to more people, reports Android Police.
Back in October, the updated Now Playing UI on Android was first spotted. The changes are slight, and the main one is that the background is now gradient instead of a fixed color. Reddit user Acrobatic-Monitor516 shared a screenshot that shows the changes to the UI.
The rest of the UI remains the same. As this is quite the subtle change, many people may have not noticed it even if it's been around for a couple of days. It is unclear how many people have gotten the new UI, some are still to receive it, according to the Reddit thread. If you don't have it yet, you probably are going to get it very soon.
YouTube Music is now getting ready to become a centralized podcasting destination as well and rival Spotify. The Google Podcast app, as you may have already heard, is going away by April next year. Alongside these visual tweaks to the app, we'd expect more work to YouTube Music so it can even better rival Spotify and the like.
The new change is more apparent with album covers that feature brighter colors, and is more subtle for others. Also, the Up, Next, Lyrics, and Related tabs are now floating icons and are not connected to a single block, which brings a cleaner look.
