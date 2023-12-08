YouTube Music to replace Google Podcasts in the US in early April 2024
Google heralded the death of Podcasts a few months ago, and this week the search giant revealed the path fans of this type of media content will have to follow to keep listening to their favorite podcasts.
In a blog post published recently, Google reiterated once again its plans to discontinue Podcasts in the US as early as April 2024. To make it easier for users to transition to YouTube Music, the service that will replace Podcasts next year, Google announced it has started the rollout of a tool to help migrate subscriptions.
The migration tool will be rolled out to listeners in the coming weeks and will be accessible through a banner placed at the top of the screen in Google Podcasts. According to Google, the tool offers the option to export Google Podcasts subscriptions as an OPML file that can be uploaded to any other podcast app that supports uploads.
In addition to making it possible to migrate subscriptions from Google Podcasts to YouTube Music, the tool also allows listeners in the US to export them for use in other podcast apps.
It's important to note that Google Podcasts will be available for podcasts listening in the US through March 2024, and listeners will be able to migrate or export their subscriptions through July 2024.
