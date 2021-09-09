Google Clock and Google Calculator get redesigns to match Android 12's Material You

Google Clock and Google Calculator get redesigns to match Android 12's Material You1
Two more apps getting Material You looks
The Android 12 fifth beta has now been released and brings final touches and bug fixes that should make the official release of the new OS ready. We expect the official Android 12 to be launched in the following weeks. This beta brings the Material You redesign to the Google Calculator 7.0 and Google Clock 8.0 version, making these two apps match the overall experience of the new look.
The fifth beta of Android 12 also comes with the redesigned Google Calculator app, again bringing it closer to what the Material You seamless look is all about. An overall rounder and more visually pleasing look the new OS redesign brags with is present in the simple Google Calculator app version 8.0. And again, it changes its colors to match your wallpaper.
You need to have Android 12 beta so you can see the matching colors in these apps; however, sideloading them will allow you to see the other major redesign aspects of the apps, such as the rounded buttons.
Other apps that are already sporting Android 12 Material You looks
Google has been rigorously updating its apps in the past few weeks with the preparation for the Android 12 official launch. Google Lens and Gboard have gotten some Material You elements so far, and the same new look has graced Google's email app, Gmail, as well.
The redesign Gmail has gotten has come a few days ago with the version 2021.08.24.394054613. It comes with the Dynamic color option that we mentioned earlier that matches your wallpaper theme, of course, if you're running an Android 12 beta. If you're on Android 11, the version mentioned above will display blue hues instead of the Dynamic color.
As spotted by 9to5Google, the Gmail app gets a taller bottom bar with this new redesign, and a pill-shaped indicator highlights the button you've tapped. Additionally, the background for the Gmail app uses Dynamic Color to match your wallpaper, and the places in the app painted with a matching hue are the main email list, all tabs, and the compose screen. The bottom bar, search field, and buttons have a darker shade. On top of that, the "Rooms" tab switches its name to "Spaces".
The official Android 12 release is coming in a few weeks
Previously, there were some rumors the official Android 12 will be released this week, mainly coming from a Color OS 12 leak (Oppo's digital assistant somewhat leaked its release date), but it seems there are still a few weeks left for Google to smoothen everything out for a final OS release.
Yesterday, the search giant's VP of Engineering, Dave Burke, published a blog post stating Android 12 is coming in a few weeks, but he did not give a precise date for the update to drop.