Google Clock and Google Calculator get redesigns to match Android 12's Material You

Two more apps getting Material You looks

The fifth beta of Android 12 also comes with the redesigned Google Calculator app, again bringing it closer to what the Material You seamless look is all about. An overall rounder and more visually pleasing look the new OS redesign brags with is present in the simple Google Calculator app version 8.0. And again, it changes its colors to match your wallpaper.





Other apps that are already sporting Android 12 Material You looks

The redesign Gmail has gotten has come a few days ago with the version 2021.08.24.394054613. It comes with the Dynamic color option that we mentioned earlier that matches your wallpaper theme, of course, if you're running an Android 12 beta. If you're on Android 11, the version mentioned above will display blue hues instead of the Dynamic color.







The official Android 12 release is coming in a few weeks

