GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

YouTube makes an unexpected change that favors viewers for once

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
YouTube screenshot
YouTube can be quite a frustrating experience if you don’t pay for Premium. The amount of ads the service serves to regular users is more often than not unbearable, but as long as it brings YouTube a lot of money, it’s probably fine.

That’s why the most recent change announced by YouTube is quite unexpected. Before you jump to conclusions, let’s clarify what’s being changed and what will remain the same. First off, you’re not going to get fewer ads if you don’t pay for Premium, as that would most certainly affect YouTube’s revenue.

However, you will get BETTER mid-roll ads on YouTube. What this means is that YouTube will show more mid-roll ads at natural breakpoints, like pauses and transitions, and fewer ads that might feel disruptive or cause viewers to abandon a video, like in the middle of a sentence or action sequence, at least that what YouTube claims.

Skipping the part where we believe mid-roll ads are disruptive no matter their quality, it’s worth mentioning that these changes will happen starting May 12, 2025.

Now, according to YouTube, older videos (uploaded before February 24, 2025) that have manual mid-rolls will also be updated to include additional automatic ad slots at natural breakpoints.

However, YouTube creators may choose not to use this feature in YouTube Studio in case they prefer to manage their ads manually, but that would probably affect them in a negative way considering the changes to mid-roll ads benefits them.

A new "Feedback" feature is now available in YouTube Studio to help creators with the changes | Image credit: YouTube

YouTube also says that creators who only use mid-roll for their videos won’t be affected by the changes, so they should continue to do what they’re already doing.

There’s a new feature that should be available in YouTube Studio starting this week, which will help creators familiarize themselves with the upcoming changes. A new “Feedback” option should now be available in YouTube Studio that will show creators if mid-roll ad slots are considered disruptive. This will allow them to make changes as needed by placing them at natural breaks.

Recommended Stories
Last but not least, YouTube announced that it will not enable mid-rolls for videos that don’t have mid-rolls. And yes, if you’re a YouTube creator, the goal of these changes is to improve your overall mid-roll revenue, among other things.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal

Latest News

The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless