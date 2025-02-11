Most users in the US no longer watch YouTube on their phones
It’s hard to believe that YouTube has existed since 2005, yet here we are celebrating the service’s 20th anniversary with a couple of interesting facts revealed by YouTube’s CEO, Neal Mohan.
The first important tidbit announced by the official is that YouTube is the leading streaming platform in the United States in the last two years when it comes to watch time, at least according to Nielsen, the company known for measuring the audience for TV, radio, and newspapers in media markets.
Interestingly enough, it’s not just regular videos that people watch on TV, but other content like Shorts too, along with podcasts, live streams, sports, sitcoms, and talk shows.
According to YouTube, viewers are watching, on average, over 1 billion hours of content on TVs daily. Because of that, YouTube is bringing some of its best features to TVs, including a second screen experience, which allows viewers to use their phones to interact with the video they’re watching on TV whenever they want to leave a comment or make a purchase.
In other news, YouTube announced that its subscription services are gaining traction in the United States, with YouTube TV and YouTube Music & Premium surpassing 8 and 100 million subscribers (including trials), respectively.
What’s really interesting is that mobile is no longer the primary viewing platform for YouTube users in the United States. TV has surpassed mobile for the first time ever and is now the main device for YouTube viewing in the US by watch time.
YouTube is also the number one platform for listening podcasts | Image credit: YouTube
YouTube is also testing a new feature called Watch With that enables YouTube creators to offer live commentary and real-time reactions to games and events. This feature has been initially tested in 2024 with NFL and will continue to be tested with other sports and types of content throughout this year.
The last piece of information that seems to be mildly interesting is that the company plans to bring new benefits to YouTube Premium subscribers, as well as improve existing ones like Key Plays and multiview.
