Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Most users in the US no longer watch YouTube on their phones

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
YouTube app icon
It’s hard to believe that YouTube has existed since 2005, yet here we are celebrating the service’s 20th anniversary with a couple of interesting facts revealed by YouTube’s CEO, Neal Mohan.

The first important tidbit announced by the official is that YouTube is the leading streaming platform in the United States in the last two years when it comes to watch time, at least according to Nielsen, the company known for measuring the audience for TV, radio, and newspapers in media markets.

What’s really interesting is that mobile is no longer the primary viewing platform for YouTube users in the United States. TV has surpassed mobile for the first time ever and is now the main device for YouTube viewing in the US by watch time.

Interestingly enough, it’s not just regular videos that people watch on TV, but other content like Shorts too, along with podcasts, live streams, sports, sitcoms, and talk shows.

Most users in the US no longer watch YouTube on their phones
YouTube is also the number one platform for listening podcasts | Image credit: YouTube

According to YouTube, viewers are watching, on average, over 1 billion hours of content on TVs daily. Because of that, YouTube is bringing some of its best features to TVs, including a second screen experience, which allows viewers to use their phones to interact with the video they’re watching on TV whenever they want to leave a comment or make a purchase.

YouTube is also testing a new feature called Watch With that enables YouTube creators to offer live commentary and real-time reactions to games and events. This feature has been initially tested in 2024 with NFL and will continue to be tested with other sports and types of content throughout this year.

Video Thumbnail


In other news, YouTube announced that its subscription services are gaining traction in the United States, with YouTube TV and YouTube Music & Premium surpassing 8 and 100 million subscribers (including trials), respectively.

The last piece of information that seems to be mildly interesting is that the company plans to bring new benefits to YouTube Premium subscribers, as well as improve existing ones like Key Plays and multiview.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless