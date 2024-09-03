YouTube launches features for creators to control the look of their Shorts thumbnails

Video on the YouTube Creator Insider channel announcing the new features





This update gives creators more control over the aesthetics of their Shorts content across different areas of YouTube, potentially making their Shorts more visually appealing and discoverable. These are highly requested features, and YouTube is looking for feedback from creators on what additional functionality they would like to see added to Shorts thumbnails in the future.Looking ahead, the YouTube Shorts team is planning to introduce even more features for Shorts thumbnails in 2025. To inform these upcoming features, they are encouraging creators to provide feedback in the comments section of the video embedded above. Specifically, they are asking creators to detail what functionalities they would like to see added to Shorts thumbnails. This creator feedback will be instrumental in shaping the future direction of Shorts thumbnails and will ultimately help creators to better promote their content on YouTube.