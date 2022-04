YouTube Picture-in-Picture test for iOS ends; if you didn't enable it, you won't be able to do so (for now)

YouTube has now disabled the PiP test for its iOS app

It now seems that YouTube has disabled the quick ability to enable picture-in-picture mode for the iOS app. First off, it was enabled as an experimental feature for the app in August 2021 (after being enabled and then disabled several times since Apple added the PiP mode and YouTube introduced it for its app). And now, it is no longer present.







The feature was previously visible on YouTube.com/New , but it, unfortunately for those of us who found it useful, is no longer there. On top of that, you can't enable or disable the feature in the YouTube app, while it shows as "been turned off" on the website.





For now, though, the lucky users who previously enabled it can still enjoy it. However, those of you with a Premium membership who didn't enable it while it was being tested, will be unable to use it for now.







This being said though, it doesn't mean that YouTube will never have PiP support. Pretty much, wider support should be coming.



You may remember back in 2020 when Apple finally introduced picture-in-picture (PiP) for iPhones, making it possible for you to multitask on your phone while watching a video on a small window somewhere on your screen. YouTube has been quite sporadic with its app's support of the feature since then, and lastly, it was reserved only for YouTube Premium users and in a test experiment. Well now, AppleInsider reports that YouTube has decided to pull the plug on the PiP test for its iOS app (for now).On top of that, YouTube's TV streaming service, YouTube TV, will continue to offer Picture-in-Picture. It had it enabled back in March, with support for devices running iOS 15 or later (pretty much, all the supported iPhones right now).