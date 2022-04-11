YouTube Picture-in-Picture test for iOS ends; if you didn't enable it, you won't be able to do so (for now)

YouTube has now disabled the PiP test for its iOS app

It now seems that YouTube has disabled the quick ability to enable picture-in-picture mode for the iOS app. First off, it was enabled as an experimental feature for the app in August 2021 (after being enabled and then disabled several times since Apple added the PiP mode and YouTube introduced it for its app). And now, it is no longer present.







The feature was previously visible on YouTube.com/New , but it, unfortunately for those of us who found it useful, is no longer there. On top of that, you can't enable or disable the feature in the YouTube app, while it shows as "been turned off" on the website.





For now, though, the lucky users who previously enabled it can still enjoy it. However, those of you with a Premium membership who didn't enable it while it was being tested, will be unable to use it for now.







This being said though, it doesn't mean that YouTube will never have PiP support. Pretty much, wider support should be coming.



