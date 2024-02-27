Google discontinues the standalone YouTube Kids app on TVs
The so-called “Google graveyard” is about to get bigger with yet another app that the search giant plans to discontinue, YouTube Kids. Introduced a while ago as a way for kids to access YouTube on various platforms, including smart TVs, consoles and streaming devices, the standalone YouTube Kids app will be completely removed from TVs in July.
It’s important to mention that a child can watch YouTube Kids even when signed out. Normally, you would enter YouTube Kids by going to a kid’s profile in the YouTube app. However, it’s also possible to watch using a “Guest Account.”
Once this process is completed, a YouTube Kids profile option will appear on the accounts page or the “Who’s Watching?” screen. Selecting the profile will redirect you to YouTube Kids. The YouTube guest profile can be removed at any time from the accounts page.
Although the YouTube Kids app icon on the TV will be going away later this summer, YouTube Kids will still be available by going to a child’s profile in the YouTube app. Basically, this means that the standalone Kids app will be replaced with the main YouTube client.
- Open the YouTube app on your smart TV, streaming device, or game console.
- Go to the left-hand menu.
- Select the profile picture to open the accounts page.
- Select Set up YouTube Kids.
- Select Set up Guest Account.
- Follow the steps on the screen to create a YouTube Kids profile that you can use while signed out.
